Lower, Middle & Upper Class People Spend Their Sundays Completely Differently

Sundays mark the same day on the calendar for everyone, but what it actually looks like can be entirely different depending on a person's financial circumstances.

For some, it's a chance to just relax from the week before and recharge for the week ahead. For others, it's a chance to catch up on work and make some extra money, with a bit of rest in between. Income doesn't just determine what people can afford. It influences how they spend their time, where they go, and exactly what Sunday means to them.

Advertisement

People in the upper, middle, and lower classes all spend their Sundays in completely different ways.

For many upper-class people, Sundays aren't about trying to squeeze in whatever they couldn't get to during the week. They use this time to slow down and enjoy being pressure-free. Their responsibilities aren't competing for their attention over the weekend, so they focus on doing things with their family and friends.

Dejan Dundjerski | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Sundays are perfect for doing things for their own enjoyment. They might engage in a fitness activity or work on a favorite hobby. They don't see free time as a luxury; it's simply an important part of having a well-rounded lifestyle.

At the very tail end of the week, Sunday is also a day for some light preparation. There's no need to scramble on Monday, because everything is conveniently figured out before the week even starts. People in the upper class review their calendars, prioritize their to-do lists, do meal prep, and organize their upcoming commitments. The week runs much more smoothly after a bit of planning.

Of course, not every wealthy person spends their Sundays the same way, but the one thing that sets them apart from other classes is the flexibility they have. Money isn't a constant source of stress, so they have more control over what they do with one of life's most valuable resources: time.

Advertisement

Sunday is all about finding balance for middle-class individuals.

The middle class uses this day as an opportunity to let loose a bit after an exhausting week, but it's also the perfect time to get life back in order before Monday. Between work and household tasks, Sunday tends to become a mix of downtime and productivity.

A big part of the day is mowing the lawn, doing laundry, going grocery shopping, and cleaning. Once these essentials are taken care of, the last hours of the weekend can be spent with loved ones or just doing something fun.

They like to make the most of the day off without overspending. Lavish outings aren't really their thing. They prefer more affordable activities like having a backyard barbecue or taking a hike. They don't need to do the most expensive things to have a good time.

Advertisement

For many lower-class households, Sunday isn't always a day for resting.

Lots of lower-class people spend part (or all) of Sunday working a second job, picking up extra shifts, or doing gig work on the side. When every paycheck matters, weekends are often necessary for making sure the bills are covered.

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Practical household needs are usually the focus when they do have the day off. Prepping for the week ahead on Sunday frees up more time to work, and going over the budget ensures that the finances are in order, even if they are tight.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Sundays simply come with fewer choices for the lower class. When finances are a major concern, time is shaped by work schedules and taking care of everyday necessities. Even so, many families still make the most of the day through supporting one another and finding small moments of joy.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.