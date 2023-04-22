How You Carry Your Purse Reveals This Secret Thing About Your Personality

We all have habits that we somehow develop as we go about our daily routines.

With that being said, do you ever wonder why you carry your purse the way you do? Or that you somehow lean toward certain types of purses more than others?

Ok, maybe it's not something you think about at all. It's just your preference and you have certain tastes. However, there may be more to it than you think.

According to some 2015 research, body language experts believe that it's not just a random choice. Body language expert Kathlyn Hendricks has examined the way many women carry their purses and what it says about their personality type.

Here's what the way you carry your purse says about your personality:

1. One shoulder with the bag close to the body

This shows how practical and driven you are by "utilitarian motives." In simpler words, this means that you're always taking into account the motives behind every action and base your decision on whether that motive is right or wrong.

Hendricks says that this action, "points to the wearer prioritizing her freedom of movement over the display elements. She's not a peacock, just getting things done." This is especially true if you prefer smaller purses to huge ones.

2. One shoulder with the bag swinging freely

If you tend to leave your bag swinging and open, you're comfortable. Hendricks says that this, "indicates a priority on ease and functionality over display."

3. Cross-body with the bag in front

Hendricks says that this action shows that you're cautious or shy.

The way the bag is close to your body indicates a certain defensiveness as well.

4. Cross-body with the bag at the back

She describes women who wear their purses this way as, "an urban warrior with a clear goal."

As opposed to the bag in front, having your bag at your back shows confidence and independence.

5. Hanging from the crook of the elbow

This position shows a priority on status and position. "You're basically de-operationalizing one of your arms in order to carry something of that size, telling everyone you don't need to use both arms as you move around in the world," says Hendricks.

This is especially true if you tend to choose bigger purses, with the brand on display for everyone to see.

6. Held in your hand

"This is equivalent to carrying a briefcase and communicates the importance of the woman's job," says Hendricks.

By carrying your bag like this, you're showing that your purse is more than just an accessory — it carries important things. You're someone who means business, and that you take your job seriously.

7. No bag/purse

Hendricks sees Kim Kardashian as the prime example of the, "no bag" personality. This basically means that you are a boss ... literally.

"Not carrying a bag indicates a level of status where others handle the everyday issues such as money and schedules," she says. Because of her status, women like Kardashian don't need to carry a bag if they don't need to, because they have people for that.

So, how do you hold your purse?

