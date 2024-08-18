Housecleaner Attacked By Customer's Wife After She Finds Her Number In Her Husband's Phone

At this point, it's a tale as old as time: A partner finds a suspicious number in their spouse's phone and is instantly convinced that they're cheating, or at least thinking about it.

But if the phone number in question is for a housecleaner your husband hired, you shrug it off and move on, right? Well, not in the case of one mystified housecleaner who had quite an altercation with her client's wife.

Advertisement

The housecleaner was accused of having an affair by her customer's furious wife.

Libby, a professional cleaner in the U.K., owns her own cleaning company and product line. To promote them, she makes social media videos of her performing her services in people's homes.

Some of them are instructional, while others are "before and after" videos of truly astonishing messes that are super satisfying to watch if you're the tidy type.

She was in the midst of filming one of these videos, scrubbing an elderly woman's kitchen sink, when suddenly in the other room there was a commotion. She probably could never have guessed what would happen next.

Advertisement

Her customer's wife burst into the house demanding to know why Libby's phone number was in her husband's phone.

"Excuse me? Are you Libby?" the woman was heard asking off-camera as she burst into the house. When Libby said yes, the woman went into attack mode. "So can you just tell me exactly why the [expletive] you're in my next-door neighbor's house and why your name and your number [are] now in my husband's phone?"

Libby immediately began laughing — surely in part because she was caught off guard but also because the answer to that question is so simple it's silly. "Your husband asked me for my number so I can give his mum a deep clean," Libby explained.

She then asked Libby how her husband found her, and when Libby said he'd "seen the work I do online," the woman became even more hilariously suspicious. "You're online?" she asked in shocked outrage. "What are you on, OnlyFans?"

Advertisement

Libby could again only laugh at the absurdity. The woman then accused her of only being in the house so her husband could come sleep with her, to which Libby pointed to her filthy sweatshirt covered in bleach stains and said, "I'm sure your husband's gonna wanna hook up with me, love, looking like this isn't he?"

She then added, "I think you've got problems at home, not with me."

That still wasn't the end, though — and we're only just now coming to the funniest part. The woman's response to this was, "Yeah, 'Libby,' is that your real name? Libby Loose Legs?"

"What are you on, OnlyFans?" and "Libby Loose Legs" are the kind of comedy you only get on Emmy-award-winning absurdist sitcoms. Send this woman to Hollywood! The comedic CHOPS on this lady!

Advertisement

The woman was suspicious because she usually cleaned her mother-in-law's house and didn't know why her husband hired the house cleaner.

Obviously, after watching Libby's hilarious video, gazillions of people on TikTok wanted the full story. In a follow-up, Libby explained in more detail what happened — starting with how this absolutely was a real encounter and not a set-up for comedic purposes.

"So this door flies open," Libby said, "and this woman flew around the corner like a ravin' lunatic. Just the way her eyes was bulging, her hair was all over." OK, this makes the encounter even funnier, and accordingly, Libby said, "I couldn't stop laughing because I was in shock."

Advertisement

In any case, it turned out that the woman cleans her mother-in-law's house every week, so she was deeply suspicious as to why her husband hired a cleaning person. But he simply hired Libby to do a one-time deep-cleaning job his wife doesn't have the time to do each week.

"I never had to call the police," Libby said, "but, yeah, I'm glad I was recording just in case anything did happen."

In the end, Libby said we shouldn't judge the woman — after all, we've all gone a bit nutty in our relationships at one time or another.

After all of that insanity, Libby still had to return to the scene of her "Libby Loose Legs" crimes to finish the job. "I'm not gonna lie, I was freaking out, right?" she said. "I was listening to the Rocky Balboa theme tune, driving down that road thinking, 'I'm gonna turn up to this job, and she's gonna go [expletive] crazy and start swinging baseball bats.'"

Thankfully, nothing happened, though her customer did reach out to make amends. "I got a text message from him, apologizing for his wife's behavior." But as far as his wife, "it was like this woman had never existed," she said.

Advertisement

@thecleanupcompany This will be the final update guys, please dont make assumptions we never know whats going on behindd closed doors. ♬ original sound - The clean up company

In the end, what was actually going on remains a mystery. But Libby cautioned her followers against drawing conclusions. "We don't know what goes on behind closed doors," she said. We can't blame the man, and we can't blame the woman. We do not know whose fault it is."

She pointed out that all of us, at one time or another, have gone a bit sideways in our relationships. "We've all acted a little bit crazy in our past relationships, haven't we?" she said. Absolutely — maybe not quite THIS crazy, but crazy all the same.

She added that "it's not our place to judge," which is always good advice. Hopefully, this couple can work through their issues — and in time, the woman can come to appreciate what a delightfully hilarious way with words she has. At least there's a silver lining!

Advertisement

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice, and human interest topics.