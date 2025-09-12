Homeowners Threaten Tenants For Renting An Apartment — ‘We’ve Paid Very Good Money To Get Away From Renters’

Living in apartment and condo buildings where everyone's on top of each other is never without its bugaboos. That's just what comes with the territory when you don't live in a detached house: You have to hear other people's noise, smell their cooking, share the elevator with them, and all kinds of other possibly unpleasant things.

Avoiding all that is why many people choose to buy a house instead, but that doesn't seem to have occurred to the new neighbors of a couple on Reddit, who are now being threatened with being kicked out for… well, basically existing.

Tenants are being threatened with eviction for making noise while moving in.

Moving in or out of a unit is a lot like tap-dancing: It is simply not possible to do quietly, no matter how hard you try. Hopefully, your new neighbors at least have the courtesy to move in during normal business hours so you're not dealing with the noise at nighttime, but that's about as good as you can hope for.

But one person living in a multi-unit development in Australia seems to have very different ideas. In a Reddit post, a man wrote that just eight hours after receiving the keys to his and his girlfriend's new apartment in a strata, a type of condo-like development in Australia similar to a co-op in the U.S., they were already being screamed at by the neighbors.

They'd spent about four hours moving various items and their mattress into the unit, and that was it, but it was enough to set off one of their neighbors, whom they theorized was a woman angrily watching from an adjacent balcony.

The neighbor left a nasty note on their door demonizing them for being 'renters.'

After moving in some of their things, the couple took a break at 6:30 to go get something to eat. When they returned, there was a note taped to their door that could not have been nastier, on a few different levels.

"IT'S DAY 1 FOR YOU AND YOU'VE ALREADY INTERRUPTED ALL OF YOUR NEIGHBORS LIVES," the letter bellowed in all caps and the most melodramatic of terms possible. "This is a strata with strata rules!" the lunatic went on to say. "Noise will not be tolerated!"

They then went on to threaten the couple with fines for noise complaints that, if escalated, could result in eviction. And as if that level of vitriol over four hours of move-in noise weren't ridiculous and dramatic enough, the neighbor then went full class-war on them.

"We've paid very good money to purchase these homes to get away from ignorant, disrespectful renters!" the person wrote, underlining "renters" several times to make sure they knew it should be read in the most disdainful tone possible. They closed the letter by shrieking "ENOUGH!"

This kind of absurd situation is when building management and landlords should be alerted.

First, let's state the obvious: This neighbor is a lunatic who has no business living in any kind of communal arrangement. If you're so sensitive to noise you can't bear to listen to people move in for a day, take that "good money" you used to buy your condo and move to a freestanding house in the suburbs.

That aside, people were quick to urge the couple to document everything and report it to management and their landlord, which they did, and thankfully, they immediately took the couple's side.

"I’m not so much worried about consequences," the Redditor wrote, "as building management said we didn’t break any rules and agreed that this is borderline harassment." Thank goodness for that. Speaking from experience, having a paper trail about this is indispensable should this unreasonable weirdo decide to escalate things further, especially if there ends up being any kind of legal proceedings.

But the real bummer of the situation is that the couple was so excited about their new residence. "This is our first apartment together… and we were so excited to start this chapter of our lives," he wrote. "It really put a damper on what was otherwise a very special day for me and my girlfriend." And to think this all could have been avoided by simply being reasonable and kind.

