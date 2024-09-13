Homeowner With 12-Foot Skeletons On His Lawn Redecorates After Receiving Letter From Woman Who Drives Past His House On The Way To Radiation Treatment

As cooler weather lurks around the corner, the leaves begin to fall, and Halloween draws closer, many are anticipating the spooky decorations soon to come.

One Halloween-loving family goes all out for the holiday. They recently received a heartwarming letter from a woman who appreciated their festive display.

The homeowner with 12-foot skeletons in his yard received a letter from a woman in radiation treatment.

"I have been driving past your house daily for the past 19 days on my way to radiation treatments," the woman named Tammy wrote in a letter addressed to "The Bone Family."

She shared that the skeletons, owned by the Halloween-fanatic family, were a bright spot on her drive.

“A highlight of my journey has been checking to see who has joined the bone family and seeing what they’re up to,” she admitted.

The homeowners rearranged their “skeleton family” — which includes two 12-foot tall skeletons and nearly 50 smaller ones — every week in preparation for the holiday. They set elaborate scenes, like staging the skeletons to look like they're washing a car or walking a skeleton dog. It seems their effort has not gone unnoticed.

“Thankfully, Wednesday, September 11, is my final radiation treatment,” Tammy continued, “though I may need to drive by once in a while to see what’s new.”

Signing off on her letter, she thanked the family for their unique “diversion” over the past few weeks, suggesting that their Halloween decorations were a much-needed distraction from her difficult radiation treatment.

Little did she know, her impactful letter inspired the homeowners to secretly prepare an even bigger surprise.

In a moving gesture, the homeowner and his family rearranged the skeletons specifically for the woman's final drive to radiation treatment.

This woman’s appreciative letter fueled the family to do something even more extravagant. They gave their lawn an upgrade, adding hand-painted signs in celebration of Tammy's final treatment.

"Way to got Tammy," one sign read. "Never give up" was painted on another.

“I would 100% sob if I was Tammy and I saw this,” one commenter admitted under the pictures. “We don’t know what her life is like and what she’s going through, but silly acts of kindness like this can go a long way.”

Thankfully, Fox19 Cincinnati spoke to the homeowner and Tammy, who has, in fact, seen the personalized display.

She shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and that she wrote the letter "simply to thank them for unknowingly providing her with some brightness in a dark time"

She admitted that she was shocked when she drove past the Tammy-specific display and realized it was for her. "It was very touching," she said, tearing up.

One commenter summed up what everyone should take away from this heartwarming interaction. "That’s what humanity is about. Kindness goes so far, folks," they wrote. "Be like both of these people, please."

