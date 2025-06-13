New Homeowner Facing Foreclosure After HOA Demanded Over $20K In Repairs That Realtor Never Disclosed

There’s a lot to consider when you purchase a new home. It’s certainly not a decision to be made lightly. One woman thought she had found her dream home and everything was perfect. Unfortunately, her realtor wasn’t completely honest with her.

Instead of getting her dream home, she found herself in a nightmare caused by her realtor, who failed to disclose to her that she would have to pay over $20,000 for repairs to the house.

A new homeowner might be facing foreclosure because she doesn’t have $20,000 to pay for the repairs her HOA is demanding.

A woman named Daja, known as @dailydoseofdaja on TikTok, shared some upsetting news about the new house she owned for less than a year in a post on the app. “My HOA will be putting a lien on my house and then starting the foreclosure process,” she informed viewers.

Daja explained that she purchased the house in May 2024, and it seemed completely fine. “Everything was great for the first few months,” she shared. “And then in March of 2025, this year, I was notified that there was going to be work that needed to be done on all of the properties, and my portion was going to cost $23,000. This amount was later reduced to $22,000.”

The $1,000 deduction hardly did anything to change the eyebrow-raising nature of the cost of the repairs. Daja thought that there must be something wrong because she couldn’t possibly owe so much after not even living there for a full year. As it turned out, some information was purposefully hidden from her.

“My HOA tells me that I need to reach out to my realtor and the seller, and I did so, and I find out that the seller provided information to my realtor that showed this work was going to be done, and my realtor never forwarded that information to me so that I can make the final decision on if I actually wanted to purchase the property or not,” she shared in frustration.

Daja tried to handle the situation through her HOA, but it didn’t work. “I’ve tried to work with my HOA so many times, explaining to them that I don’t have the money to pay for this,” she said. “I wouldn’t have had the money last year. I wouldn’t have had the money the year before that. Like, this is $22,000 out of pocket.”

Since she was getting nowhere with her HOA, the new homeowner contacted her realtor.

Daja did the only other thing she could think of and tried to reconcile the situation with her realtor. Unfortunately, she had no luck there either. “And so I reached out to my realtor, and I called her out on her mistake, and I’ve spoken with her boss, and I’ve been trying to speak to any attorneys with this company, um, any higher ups,” she said.

Ketut Subiyanto | Pexels

This has all been to no avail. “And they basically told me that they will not be cutting a check for this mistake,” she shared. “I won’t have the money. And so I’m pretty sure that they’re gonna put a lien on my house and then foreclose it, and I’m gonna be out of a home because my realtor did not forward me documents stating that this work was going to be done.”

Commenters suggested Daja seek legal representation, and they’re probably right.

According to real estate attorney Avi Sinai, one of the most common reasons realtors are sued is for misrepresentation. He described this as “when an agent knowingly provides false information or omits important facts about the property.” It seems like that’s exactly what happened to Daja.

Sora Shimazaki | Pexels

She should not have to cover the cost of repairs she knew nothing about, and she should not be held responsible for her realtor’s negligence and inaction. Instead, she should have her day in court.

If you're thinking about purchasing a home, it's always a good idea to dot all the i's and cross all the t's. And unfortunately, that often means double-checking everything because at the end of the day, your realtor is a salesperson, not your advocate. Some states require attorney review to purchase a house, and although it adds to closing costs, it ensures the buyer certain protections that can avoid unexpected $20,000 bills just months after buying.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.