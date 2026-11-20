Some people just have a sixth sense when it comes to reading others. They're exceptionally good at figuring out who's actually having a good time and who's just pretending.

And believe it or not, some hobbies can make your observation skills even sharper. These activities naturally give curious minds plenty to play with because they love discovering what makes another person tick.

People who are really great at reading other people often enjoy these observation-focused hobbies:

1. People-watching in public places

Pranithan Chorruangsak | Shutterstock

Advertisement

People-watching is basically free entertainment for those who are highly attuned to others. When they sit in a coffee shop or relax in the park, they love noticing how people interact with one another. This serves them well in all aspects of their lives. As Susan Krauss Whitbourne, Ph.D., ABPP, explains, "Our ability to draw conclusions about people from their postures and actions is so basic that it almost goes without saying that deficits in this ability can create significant problems."

This can make them come across as nosy, but they're really just incredibly interested in the social dynamics happening all around them. A brief glance or passing conversation can tell them so much about what people are feeling and how they relate to others.

Advertisement

2. Capturing candid moments with a camera

People who like photography, especially taking candid shots, tend to see things others might completely miss. Instead of waiting for someone to pose and smile, they prefer capturing people just being themselves.

This hobby hones their ability to pay attention to nonverbal communication in order to understand the emotions behind certain moments. David Matsumoto, professor of psychology and director of the Culture and Emotion Research Laboratory at San Francisco State University, explains, "If there’s no reason to change anything when people are feeling extremely strong emotions and they can express it freely, they will express those emotions on their faces in exactly the same ways."

It's a fun way to view real life while getting a little better at understanding people along the way.

Advertisement

3. Writing down everyday observations

Journaling gives emotionally aware people a place to put all of their thoughts and opinions. They may write down an interesting conversation they were a part of or something unusual they noticed while they were out to help make sense of it.

This hobby can help them see commonalities in how people communicate and interact. They might be able to look back on a previous entry and realize that someone's behavior makes a lot more sense now than it did at the time. It's a simple way to reflect on everyday experiences.

4. Reading really delightful mystery novels

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Advertisement

For people who are good at reading others, mystery books are more than just a fun way to pass the time. They love looking for clues as they question a character's motives and try to guess what's really happening before the big plot twist. They're often the first to notice a character's strange reaction or comment and immediately wonder what it really means.

"From an evolutionary perspective, mysteries also serve as cognitive exercises, sharpening our minds and keeping our problem-solving skills active," notes Sam Goldstein, Ph.D. "They encourage critical thinking, pattern recognition, and deductive reasoning—abilities that have historically helped us adapt and thrive in an unpredictable world."

Reading mysteries encourages them to think about why people behave the way they do. They get used to considering different perspectives and connecting small details to the bigger picture. It's a fun mental workout for anyone who likes getting inside other people's heads.

5. Bird watching or visiting a dog park

Many people are fascinated by how animals act in their environments. They might spend hours observing birds in their backyard, or watching dogs interact at the park.

Advertisement

After doing this for long enough, they develop a talent for recognizing patterns in animal behavior. They can tell when an animal feels excited or is trying to establish boundaries. That kind of curiosity can carry over into human interactions, too.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.