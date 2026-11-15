People With A Sharp Ability To Spot Other People's Nonsense Usually Say 5 Phrases When They Get Suspicious

Some of us just have a sixth sense when it comes to spotting inauthentic and deceitful people. Maybe it comes with experience or maybe it's natural, but when they're suspicious of someone's behavior, they aren't afraid to point it out using very specific language.

5 phrases people who can easily spot nonsense often say when they're suspicious of someone:

1. 'What do you mean by that?'

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Sometimes, people don't mean to sound rude, but it's still normal for others to bring it to their attention. And then when that person hears it back, they realize how ridiculous they sound.

Because we're naturally drawn to authenticity, it's no wonder people who can see through lies can tell when somebody is focused more on storytelling than actually getting to the point.

2. 'Can you repeat that?'

When a person asks someone to repeat what they just said, it's because they're very suspicious. Something just didn't sit right with them about the information presented or even the tone used.

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It's just a normal question, and they can play it off as being genuinely curious. But deep down, they're asking because they want to make sure they heard that person correctly the first time.

To catch a liar off-guard, they'll ask for clarification. So, if there are repeated contradictions, they know that person isn't telling the truth.

3. 'That doesn't make any sense'

When somebody isn't making any sense and you can tell they're just spewing nonsense, it's okay to call them out on it. Skeptical people say a phrase like this to get right down to it.

For example, if you think somebody is receptive to your feelings, confronting them can get you far in having them fess up. But if challenging them won't get you anywhere, it's best to let it go and move on.

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Sharp people who can instantly spot absurdity and nonsense will say "that doesn't make sense" because they won't let anyone refuse to take accountability. They know direct criticism won't necessarily work, so they just come right out with the truth.

4. 'I'm not sure what you want me to say to that'

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Sometimes, people expect a response after they've lied or twisted the truth. But suspicious people won't let them get away with it. If somebody isn't treating you with respect, then why do they deserve the same?

Narcissistic people, in particular, feel like they automatically deserve a response. And when they don't, it's their ego that takes the hit. But rather than letting them get their way, someone who can see through a person's lies will push them to be honest.

5. 'I'm going to leave'

If they've pointed out a person's lies and are met with further denials or deception, these people aren't afraid to say "I'm going to leave." They'll quickly exit the conversation since there's nothing else to say or add.

Even though there are some situations you should stick out, lying can be a form of disrespect. So, as soon as people become suspicious that the person they're talking to isn't telling the truth, they don't have to stay for more.

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People often lie to protect their own ego, but some folks just won't tolerate that. To them, it's never okay to lie and then deny it.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.