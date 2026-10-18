People Who Cannot Sit Still Usually Have 9 Hobbies That Burn The Extra Energy

Restlessness isn't just physical, it's also mental and emotional.

Sometimes, that abundance of energy pent-up in the body requires a release. And for people who can't sit still, certain hobbies help them burn off the extra energy.

Hobbies people use to burn extra energy when they can't sit still

1. Commuting on foot

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While it might seem somewhat niche, many restless people with a ton of energy find unique ways to burn off energy. Commuting on foot or choosing to cycle instead of driving a car is one of the most practical hobbies they adopt.

They walk to work in the morning or ride their bicycle to the store. They use breaks from work to explore neighborhoods.

It's the root of popular terms like "hot girl walks," where people turn errands like grabbing a coffee or picking something up from the store into a hobby to burn energy and tap back into their bodies.

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2. Yoga and exercise classes

It sometimes feels quite personal to work out, even in a group class, but many people feel an important sense of social support and belonging from those spaces. For someone living in their head or struggling with restlessness, sometimes just being around other people while moving their bodies can make the experience more relaxing.

They're finding community, but they're also literally burning energy. For mindful classes and yoga studios, they can process things in their bodies and their minds at the same time.

3. Gardening

Gardening or tending to plants actually protects our well-being and mental health in powerful ways. It reduces stress and protects against depression, often because it forces us to use our hands and tap into a powerful nurturing energy.

But it also often burns energy and gets us outside, moving our bodies. That's why the most energetic people often keep gardens at home and tend to plants. They have to show up for them every day, and it often gives them a healthy routine to invest in something bigger than themselves.

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4. Dancing

There's something somatically powerful about dancing. Yes, it might feel silly when we're at home or out in the world to break into dance moves when we're feeling overwhelmed or stressed, but many experts suggest there's no better way to process emotions and release energy.

Restless people can burn energy by dancing at home or in classes. It makes us feel better almost instantly, but it also reduces stress levels that contribute to a lot of people's pent-up anxiety.

5. Hiking

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There's something special about exploring on foot, especially out in nature. There are all kinds of physical benefits to hiking outside, as a 2026 study unpacks, but it also relieves stress and shifts the brain center responsible for rumination to overthink and worry less.

So, if someone feels restless because they're constantly overthinking, there's a chance that going outside or hiking somewhere might be the key to releasing their pent-up tension.

6. Knitting

Despite requiring someone to be in the same place for a long stretch of time, knitting and other tactile hobbies may actually be a great release of energy. It requires hand-eye coordination and patience, which can sometimes reduce the stress and internal tension that makes people feel restless.

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From needlework to crocheting and, of course, knitting, sometimes you don't have to be physically moving around to burn off energy at home.

7. Rock climbing

Gaining popularity rapidly amongst young people, rock climbing is the perfect hobby for burning both mental and emotional energy. It requires a certain level of focus that can quiet the mind, but it can also be quite intensive for the body.

For people with a lot of tension from doomscrolling or emotional stress, this is the perfect hobby to work out both their minds and their bodies.

8. Making music

Playing instruments is powerful for boosting cognitive ability and protecting your brain's health, but it can also reduce stress in powerful ways. If we're holding onto a lot of tension in our bodies or working ourselves up overthinking every little thing, the attention that playing an instrument requires can be the perfect way to recenter.

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Burning extra energy isn't always about rigorous exercise or hobbies that require us to be up and about. It can also be about giving our minds a healthy distraction to release and regulate.

9. Cleaning their house

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For people feeling stressed out, cleaning is the perfect solution. Not only does the literal act of cleaning reduce stress and anxiety, but ending with a tidy space to rest in and enjoy is just as healthy.

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It might seem like a chore to some people, but for those feeling overwhelmed with too much energy to grapple with, it's a great way to invest in their mental health and their bodies.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.