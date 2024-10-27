Hoarding Took My Friend's Life — 'He Slept On A Recliner Because It The Only Spot He Had For Himself'

Ben’s wife was a hoarder.

Over a couple of years that we’d been close friends, I’d slowly come to learn more about his daily reality through little comments, always delivered with a weary expression. The house. The storage locker. The clutter collection.

Ben never called the place he returned to every night “home.” But as we spent more time together, I realized he did everything he could to avoid being there.

It seemed whenever I went downtown, I bumped into Ben. Ben having lunch alone in a restaurant, with servers who knew him by name and knew exactly what he was going to order. Ben doing tai chi in the park on World Tai Chi Day. Ben attending parades, musical events, and festivals. Always alone, but surrounded by people who knew him, at least superficially, and were happy to see his smiling face. But I saw the sadness behind his eyes.

A few months into our friendship, Ben asked me what had drawn me to him, and why I made a point to strike up conversations and ask him to share a meal with me. He had a knack for asking surprising questions. Ben loved people.

“My humans!” he would say.

I pondered for a moment.

“Well, it’s obvious you’ve got tons of friends and everyone loves you. Everywhere you go, people know you.”

“That’s true,” he said. There was no pride or arrogance in his voice, he simply accepted my words as fact. People knew him. Everyone loved him.

“But for someone surrounded by people, you seem like the loneliest person I’ve ever met.”

Ben looked down. “You see a lot,” he said.

“I guess I just hoped we could help each other be less alone.”