Highly Intelligent People Often Have 11 Traits That Normal-IQ People May Find Unsettling

There isn't just one way to be smart. According to Gardner's Theory of Multiple Intelligences, there are eight unique types. In general, some are socially and emotionally intelligent while others are more book smart.

People with high IQs often stand out in ways that normal intelligence people find awkward or even unsettling. They aren't necessarily good or bad, but once you understand them, you understand these smart people better.

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Highly intelligent people often have these traits that normal-IQ people find unsettling:

1. They’re comfortable with awkward silence

Most people do their best to keep conversation flowing, but for highly intelligent people, awkward silences aren’t anything to fear. They take their time mulling over questions, so they can offer an accurate explanation. They don’t rush conversations, they let them unfold naturally.

Even though other people might find it unsettling, highly intelligent people don’t see anything wrong with going quiet in the middle of a conversation. Those brief moments of silence let them gather their thoughts, so they can express themselves as clearly as possible. Once you get to kno

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2. They’re either compulsively tidy or totally disorganized

Highly intelligent people tend to either be very organized (almost compulsively) or wildly messy, which is something others find unsettling. As much as people talk about the connection between a cluttered desk and a cluttered mind, clutter can’t hold highly intelligent people back. More often than not, they find some source of inspiration amidst the mess and understand their own systems well.

A study published by the Association for Psychological Science tested the theory that people with organized work spaces are more conventional in their thinking, while “disorderly environments encourage breaking with tradition and convention.” The researchers discovered that “disorder produces creativity,” which leads people to come up with new ideas.

3. They like being alone

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Many people crave a lot of social connection, highly intelligent people welcome any alone time they can get, or at least more than thea verage person. Dr. Mark Travers reports that this easily observable theory was also supported by research published in the British Journal of Psychology. See, spending time on their own gives highly intelligent people an opportunity to dive into their latest projects, without any outside distractions.

Highly intelligent people are very selective about who they become friends with, because they see time as a precious resource. They’d rather be alone than invest in fake friendships. They revel in solitude, rather than waste time on people who aren’t worth the intellectual energy.

4. They’re brutally honest

Highly intelligent people are often intensely honest. They’re committed to expressing themselves from a truthful place, even when it’s difficult. They want their relationships to be grounded by authenticity, and they won’t settle for less.

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This sounds great on paper, and lots of people say they want to hear the whole, unfiltered truth, but when someone actually lays it on them, they often find it unsettling. But that doesn't mean the honesty was the wrong way to go. Most of us just aren't used to it.

5. They’re night owls

Staying up late is one of the odd traits of highly intelligent people that others find slightly unsettling. While most people take time to unwind after the sun sets, highly intelligent people spend their nights diving into the subject matter of their choice.

Because they’re so committed to learning new things, late nights are par for the course for highly intelligent people. According to a study from Imperial College London, night owls have higher cognitive scores on exams than earlier risers do.

“Our study found that adults who are naturally more active in the evening […] tended to perform better on cognitive tests than those who are ‘morning people,’” explained Dr. Raha West, the lead author of the study.

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6. They talk to themselves

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Of all the odd traits highly intelligent people, the way they talk to themselves ranks high on the list. Highly intelligent people are often characterized as mad-scientist types. They mutter under their breath, coming up with solutions to complicated problems only they know. They maintain a steady stream of conversation, but they’re talking to themselves the whole time.

Others might find it unsettling, but for highly intelligent people, having a near-constant monologue helps them parse out their thoughts and work through intellectual puzzles until they find the answer they were looking for. Gary Lupyan, a cognitive psychologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, even did a study that confirmed this, inspired by the way he talked to himself, even inside the grocery store.

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7. They don’t give into social pressure

Highly intelligent people don’t feel a need to prove themselves to anyone else, which means they stay strong when facing outside pressure. They don’t care about fitting in, which is an odd trait that others find slightly unsettling.

They don’t have any issues standing up to authority figures. Highly intelligent people share what’s on their minds, even when it makes them stand out from the crowd. While some people prioritize popularity, highly intelligent people place more value on being the truest version of themselves.

8. They’re driven by internal motivation

Highly intelligent people are motivated by a deep drive to learn new things. They rely on their sense of internal motivation to push them forward. They’re not competitive in the classic sense of the word because they tend to measure their current performance against their past performance and not against other people.

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As a study published in Frontiers in Psychology explained, “intrinsic motivation is defined as activities done ‘for their own sake’ or for their inherent interest and enjoyment.”

People who are driven by their internal motivation “are more likely to appreciate the intrinsic value of learning… and evaluate their level of competence and learning based on self-established standards of achievement.”

Highly intelligent people don’t compare their work to anyone else’s, which means their sense of self-worth truly comes from within.

9. They question everything

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Even though others find it unsettling, highly intelligent people aren’t afraid to ask difficult questions. They aren’t afraid to ask questions, at all, even when other people already know the answer. They want to understand everything to the fullest extent they can.

Highly intelligent people don’t accept the status quo. They push their own boundaries of understanding, which often means pushing against the limits of what other people think is acceptable.

10. They daydream a lot

It seems like an odd and slightly unsettling trait, but highly intelligent people daydream more than other people do. According to a study from the Georgia Institute of Technology, an inability to pay attention isn’t always a sign of low intelligence. Sometimes, it reveals how smart someone is.

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“People with efficient brains may have too much brain capacity to stop their minds from wandering,” said psychology professor Eric Schumacher.

“Our findings remind me of the absent-minded professor: someone who’s brilliant, but off in his or her own world, sometimes oblivious to their own surroundings,” he concluded.

11. They have strong memories

Highly intelligent people often appear more distracted than they really are. On the surface, they might not look like they’re paying attention, but their brains are actually working in overdrive. They’re finding patterns and making connections that other people don’t have the intellectual capacity to make.

Highly intelligent people have very strong memories. They remember small details and seemingly insignificant facts. Even if they haven’t seen someone in a long time, highly intelligent people tend to bring up topics from the last time they talked. Their minds work like steel traps, a trait that others find slightly unsettling.

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Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a freelance writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.