Healthcare Worker Complains That No One Else Understands What It’s Like To Work Grueling 40-Hour Weeks — ‘It’s Rough Out Here’

She pointed out that working in a hospital for 8 hours every single day is emotionally draining compared to other career fields.

Written on Oct 02, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
stressed out healthcare worker in scrubs gpointstudio | Shutterstock
Advertisement

A healthcare worker candidly admitted that she's struggling to find time for herself because of the amount of hours that she works at a hospital. 

In a TikTok video, Megan Rae claimed that her work schedule might seem normal compared to other full-time employees, but she's found herself becoming increasingly burned out by the demands of her job.

She complained that no one else understands what it's like to work grueling 40-hour weeks.

In Rae's video, she explained that she worked that day but was off for the next two days. While it was nice to have those two days without having to go to work, she admitted that once those days ended, she was scheduled to work for five days straight. 

Advertisement
@psychologicaldancer11 and yet we love it too #healthcareworker #healthcare #healthcarehumor #healthcarelife #nursetok #healthcatetech #psychtech #cna #rn #nurse #lpn #md #do #hospital #scrublife #shiftlife #medtok #nursingstudent #medicalfield #healthcareworkersbelike #worklifebalance #worklife #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - 𝑀𝑒𝑔𝒶𝓃 𝑅𝒶𝑒 🩵

RELATED: Worker Refuses To Accept Co-Worker's 'No' To Covering Her Shift & Switches It Anyway After Their Boss 'Forgot' To Put In Her Day Off

Advertisement

Whenever she tells non-healthcare workers about her work hours, they never seem to understand just how consuming they can be.

"When I tell non-healthcare workers that I have 5 shifts in a row, they're like ... okay, good for you. You're working a normal 40-hour week like the rest of us," Rae said. "Because I work 8-hour shifts, I think there's a misconception that 5 shifts in a row isn't really that bad."

She often feels extremely overstimulated from working long hours every day in the hospital.

While working 8-hour shifts is normal for many working-class people, Rae's circumstances are different, considering that she works in a hospital during those hours. 

It's a physically demanding job that requires her to walk, run, stand, and carry things for the hours she works. 

Advertisement

It's also both mentally exhausting and extremely mentally stimulating to the point where even at home, Rae still feels those effects.

female healthcare worker helping patient with walker PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

RELATED: Nurse Accidentally Drives Off The Edge Of A Parking Garage Because She Was So 'Exhausted' By Her Work Schedule

Working in a hospital means Rae is dealing with different smells, sounds, alarms going off, and bright lights that can be overwhelming. Phones are constantly ringing, and there's just a sense of urgency all the time. 

Advertisement

Once she's home after a couple of days of back-to-back shifts, Rae admitted that she would sometimes hallucinate the sounds that she heard for hours on end at the hospital.  

"I know people make TikToks about 'healthcare workers do this when they get home,' and people might be like, 'Oh, that's an exaggeration.' It's not. It's real," Rae continued. "I didn't think it was real until I started working at the hospital. So next time you crack a little joke about how we're only working 40 hours a week, mind your business."

Healthcare workers face high amounts of burnout compared to other fields.

Rae definitely wasn't exaggerating when she pointed out how excruciatingly exhausting it can be to work as a healthcare worker. 

A 2022 Vital Signs report using analysis from the CDC Quality of Worklife survey found that nearly half of health workers (46%) reported often feeling burned out in 2022, up from 32% in 2018. Half of health workers (44%) also intended to look for a new job in 2022, up from 33% in 2018.

Advertisement

It seems to be even worse for female healthcare workers. A recent survey from nursing marketplace platform ShiftKey shared with The Hill that 86 percent of women in the field — including nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and technicians — reported experiencing burnout, with 64% saying they were at risk of burning out "right now."

The rates for male healthcare workers were significantly lower, though still quite high. Sixty-six percent of male healthcare workers said they have experienced burnout, and 55% said they were at risk of burning out right now. 

More for You:
Taylor Swift's Former Classmate Explains Why 'People Hated Her' In High School
10 Things Gen X Kids Did Growing Up That Would Make Gen Z Cry
Boss Uses ‘Wobbly Chair Test’ In Every Interview And Avoids Hiring Job Candidates That Fail
Why Tom Cruise Chooses Not To See His Daughter 11 Years After Their Last Sighting Together

Researchers were able to determine that gender inequity, a lack of autonomy in the workplace, and poor work-life balance contributed to this higher burnout among women.

Advertisement

Women in many fields, but especially in healthcare, are expected to stay late and take on more shifts without complaining. They're often taken advantage of and, most of the time, are penalized for either speaking up or making a fuss about the lack of consideration for their own mental health and physical well-being. 

RELATED: Hospice Nurse Shares The Unexplained Experience With A Patient That Changed Her View On Death And Dying

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.