The Happiest People On Earth Perpetually Have These 3 Mindsets

You can change your life by changing your mind.
By David Wygant — Last updated on Nov 28, 2023
Do you really enjoy life? I know that’s a strange and direct thing to ask, but it’s a serious question.
I know some of you will answer, "No," and I want to help you fix that. Here are three ways you can get more happiness out of each day and start loving life TODAY.
Here are 3 mindsets you need to have if you want to be ridiculously happy:
1. Remember that you only get one life
This life you have now, the body you have, the family you’re born into — you can't change it, and it’s the only one you’ll ever have. You have one single chance to exist on this planet and then you go.
I know this might depress some of you, but really it should inspire you. When you know you’re facing a time limit you should become more creative and passionate. Once you accept you only get one chance, you can start deciding how you want to live this life.
If you’re not enjoying life, you need to change it.
Imagine you book into a five-star hotel. You spend a ton of money on it, and when you get there, you find there’s a bunch of construction workers building outside your window. You can settle for what you have and suffer, OR you can complain and ask for an upgrade. Do you want to waste your one vacation because you’re too afraid to make a change?
We have no idea what happens when we die. We could come back as a bird or a butterfly, we could meet up with our loved ones, or nothing at all. All we DO know is what we have here and now.
2. Stop complaining
You have to stop complaining about things that aren’t right in your life and start keeping your eye on the positives. It’s not just my opinion, there's scientific research to back it up.
Have you ever thought about how good you feel sometimes when you complain? Do you know why people enjoy moaning? It’s because things like anxiety and depression are potentially addictive. It becomes an identity for some people. Soon you start complaining about everything in your life because that’s all you know.
The best way to get out of this cycle is to fix your bad habits as you spot them. When you catch yourself complaining, stop and think about how you’re really feeling.
We all can spend our days moaning and complaining, but who feels like listening? I understand that it’s easy to focus on what you don’t have, but you need to start focusing on all the things you do have. Focus on the things you have and show your gratitude. When you keep your focus on that, the bad feelings will start to subside.
3. Set goals for improvement
Start setting yourself some goals, think about the things you’re not happy with, and start making plans to change them. Put them in order of the ones most important to you. Make sure they're goals that are attainable. You can change and overcome 99 percent of the obstacles in your life with the right mindset and focus.
It’s all about putting one foot in front of the other and going for it.
Maybe you’re shy with men and you want to start talking to a few guys. Don’t try to start talking to every single guy you meet. Start with a goal of saying, "Hi" to at least five guys a day and build on it from there. It's amazing how quickly you can start to ramp things up.
Before long, you’ll have the momentum you need to make some huge changes in your life.
David Wygant is a dating coach who spent the past 20 years helping men and women transform their love lives. As a lead writer for Ask Men and Huffington Post, his advice has been offered across television, newspapers, and magazines, including MTV, The New York Times, MSNBC, Fox News, Cosmopolitan, Men's Health, E! Entertainment Television, and more.