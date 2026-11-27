Most people don’t think of cats as having a deep connection with their owners. Cat behavior expert Dr. Sarah Brown explained that while this is sometimes true, many cats love to be in the presence of their owners.

Cats who have an especially close bond with their owners tend to develop habits that show their true feelings. When they do these little things, they are making it clear that they can be just as protective and adoring as any guard dog.

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Cats usually display these specific habits when they've formed an unusually deep and protective bond with their owner

1. They keep a paw on you while they’re sleeping

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Cats who sleep with their owners don’t just touch them randomly. Veterinarian Stuart Hovis, DVM, explained, “For many cats, choosing a spot next to their favorite person is a clear sign of affection and companionship.”

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Reaching out a paw makes their feelings even clearer. Dr. Hovis notes that any sleeping position that puts a cat in contact with their owner, including sleeping on their chest, head, feet, or legs, shows that they’re seeking comfort.

Everyone has no choice but to let their guard down when they’re asleep, and cats are no exception. Reaching out to their owner while they're in that vulnerable state shows how strong their relationship is.

2. They snuggle their face up against you

There are few things cuter than a cat rubbing against their owner’s legs with what looks like a smile on their face. It’s like they’re giving a hug, but with a scientific purpose.

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Veterinarian Katie Grzyb, DVM, shared that cats have scent glands that produce pheromones in several places on their body, including their heads. “When cats rub their face or tail against humans … they are leaving these pheromones behind,” she shared.

It’s basically a cat’s way to mark their territory and claim their owner as their own. That might sound odd to some people, but it’s just how they show their love.

3. They take the time to groom you

Cats spend a lot of time grooming themselves. Animal psychology expert Dr. David Sands said cats also groom each other because they learned it was a way for them to connect when their mother groomed them as kittens.

“Because of these maternal origins, adult cats will only lick other cats they trust and are not in competition with,” Dr. Sands explained. “And this trusting grooming behavior may be transferred to a human.”

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While some pet owners might not be huge fans of being licked by their cat all the time, there’s a sweet reason why they do it.

4. They stay close to you when you’re sick

Dogs are known for having a super strong sense of smell, but they aren’t the only pets that can basically smell when something is wrong with their owner. According to reporting from CBS News, cats “have the ability to sniff out a chemical change in the body caused by a disease.”

That means cats can tell when their owner isn’t feeling well and needs some extra love. Just like their owner would take care of them if they were sick, they do what they can to be supportive in their own way.

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5. They sit and stare at you in silence

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Being stared at by anyone, human or animal, can feel seriously unnerving. But cats aren’t trying to freak their owners out when they watch them. Instead, it’s just a natural way for them to show how much they care.

According to certified cat behaviorist Cristy Brusoe, “A steady gaze, especially if paired with a slow blink, is often a cat’s way of showing trust and comfort. They’re essentially saying, ‘I feel safe with you.’”

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For cats, who tend to be pretty solitary animals, it’s very special if they feel so comfortable with their owner. Clearly, they have a closer connection than most.

6. They wait for you when you close the door

Many parents joke about their children following them to the bathroom. It turns out that cats aren’t all that different. When they really love their owner, they’ll wait outside a closed door patiently or even follow their owner inside.

This might seem inconvenient, but cat behaviorist Mieshelle Nagelchneider thinks it’s a good thing. “Cats often feel most comfortable approaching us during these moments, because we’re stationary and not moving,” she said.

So, cat owners should probably think twice before rolling their eyes at their cat waiting for them outside a closed door or following them inside. Even though it feels weird, it’s a sign of how strong their bond is.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.