11 New Habits To Start In January & February To Manifest The Best Year Ever

With the calendar turning to a new year, most of us start looking at resolutions and goals. And statistically, most of us will give up and not achieve them. But what might be different if we turned goals into habits? We'd start practicing new habits in January and February in order to manifest a great year.

James Clear, author of the uber-popular, Atomic Habits, says “Your habits will either lift you or hold you back; choose wisely.” That tells me we may need to review our current habits and notice where, how, and with whom we spend time that is not rewarding us with feelings of fulfillment, wellness, and satisfaction.

That had me thinking about the habits any of us can choose to start now to make this year better than last.

11 habits to start perfecting in January and February to manifest the best year ever

1. Breathing consciously

Ladanifer via Shutterstock

As part of your morning ritual, take a moment to center yourself with conscious breathing before diving into the demands of the day. A simple pattern like 5-5-5—inhaling for 5 seconds, holding for 5 seconds, and exhaling for 5 seconds—is easy to remember and remarkably effective.

Research in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience showed deep breathing activates your parasympathetic nervous system, which helps counteract stress, improve focus, and regulate emotions. Think of it as a reset button for your mind and body.

To make this habit stick, pair it with an existing routine, such as brewing your morning coffee or sitting in your car before starting your commute. As you breathe, visualize the calm and clarity you want to carry through the day. This small but powerful practice ensures you start your morning with intention, ready to face whatever comes your way.

2. Practicing gratitude

Studies show that practicing gratitude can boost happiness, improve relationships, and even enhance physical health. Motivated? Begin your morning with a gratitude ritual. You may opt to write down three things you're grateful for in a journal or say them out loud. For example, "I am grateful for my health, my supportive friend, and the opportunity to make today better than yesterday.”

Make it a habit that is triggered by the wake-up alarm. No matter your usual mood upon waking, gratitude shifts the mindset and sets a positive tone for the day. When you end the day the same way, it can be more of a reflection and reminder as you set your alarm for the morning.

2. Staying hydrated

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Drink a full 8 oz of water upon waking up. Hydration is important for maintaining physical energy, mental clarity, and overall health, as shown in Nutrition Reviews. Keep a prepared glass or water bottle by the bed, and you are all set!

Staying hydrated doesn’t just benefit your body—it also sharpens your focus and improves your mood throughout the day. So, start the day and keep the momentum going throughout. If you are like me, having a favorite water bottle and adding lemon or other fruit makes it more enticing.

4. Adopting more mindfulness

Throughout the day, most of us encounter moments of stress and anxious feelings. Developing a grounding habit before you need it will improve how you feel and perform. I particularly like noticing sensory details around me. Focusing on what I see, hear smell, feel to the touch, and taste if applicable. Sometimes, depending on my location, I may be focused only on what I see and then I imagine all the other sensory stimuli that would go along with it.

Practice in transitional moments like before a meeting or while waiting in line. Research in Psychotherapy Journal suggests that a simple 2-minute mindfulness practice can reduce anxiety and increase focus. Where can you stack this in your already existing routine? I find it easy to add to my morning coffee stop on the way to work. And if you want extra help in this area, there is an app for that. My go-to is Calm.

5. Having a growth mindset

Start a learning journal so that you can reflect on personal growth moments. By adopting a “growth mindset,” the concept introduced by Carol Dweck, you begin viewing challenges as opportunities for learning rather than setbacks. Something you may have previously seen as a failure, with a growth mindset would be reframed as a lesson, i.e., ‘what did I learn?’

Making this a habit starts with having the mindset followed by having the tool (e.g., journal or phone notes), and finishes with committing. This can be daily, weekly, or monthly. The one that works for you is the one you will work with.

6. Moving your body

Make a habit of moving your body. This is different than exercise. Of course, most of us make it a New Year’s goal to exercise more and eat better. And that’s great, but what about a movement habit? Not allowing yourself to sit for prolonged periods?

An article in the Archives of Medical Science discussed how movement boosts endorphins and combats stress, so use a smartwatch or phone to set some reminders or timers to get you up and moving. Use your desk chair to balance while you engage in some hip stretches or take the stairs instead of the elevator. Maybe a walk to the water cooler to refill?

7. Cultivating happiness

Like everything so far, happiness can also be a habit. I encourage every one of us to intentionally include one happy-inducing activity in our day.

Create a “happy list” of simple things that make you happy and ensure to do one a day. Make your happy list a priority! It can be anything from a favorite specialty coffee to a specific hobby. The more you cultivate this feeling and sense of fulfillment, you may begin to recognize it as “joy.”

8. Being of service to others

Dragana Gordic via Shutterstock

One of the most fulfilling habits you can cultivate is finding ways to serve others. Acts of service, no matter how small, create ripples of kindness that uplift not only those you help but also yourself. Research published in Social Issues and Policy Review showed that helping others boosts happiness, reduces stress, and fosters a sense of purpose.

Being in service doesn’t have to be grandiose — it can be as simple as listening deeply to someone who needs support, volunteering your time for a cause you care about, or offering a kind word to brighten someone’s day. Perhaps the habit of leaving reviews and online comments for podcasters, businesses, and employees from whom you benefitted? By making service a consistent part of your life, you not only strengthen your connection to others but also align with values that bring true fulfillment.

9. Creating social connection

What does your connection to others look like right now? Many of the people I meet in my practice discover that improving this area of their lives often comes down to one habit: being present. Distractions, whether from phones, work, or constant multitasking, can erode the quality of relationships and diminish the value of shared moments. Being fully present strengthens bonds and fosters meaningful connections. One idea is to commit to a device-free meal each day.

But connection isn’t just about others — it’s also about nurturing your relationship with yourself. Taking time for self-reflection, listening to your inner voice, and honoring your needs are essential habits for a balanced and fulfilling life. Stop the scrolling, turn off the notifications; shut down to tune in to yourself and others.

10. Doing something spiritual

Spirituality can take many forms, from prayer to meditation, or simply connecting with nature. Regardless of your preference, spiritual habits provide purpose and peace.

You can “habit stack” this with time already scheduled for something like a daily walk, or independently schedule something like attending a church service, carving out time for a nature walk where you notice life in its many forms, lying on a blanket in awe of the night sky, or sitting on your floor, eyes closed, in stillness and reflection.

11. Resting

Rest is not a luxury — it’s a necessity. Yet, in our busy lives, sleep and downtime often get pushed aside. Cultivating a habit of prioritizing rest can profoundly impact your physical health, emotional resilience, and mental clarity, as recommended by the American Psychological Association. Besides, there is a connection between rest and productivity, rest isn’t wasted time but an investment in success.

Aim for a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends, to help regulate your body’s natural rhythms. Create a bedtime routine that signals your mind and body it’s time to wind down—this could include turning off screens an hour before bed, practicing relaxation techniques, or reading something calming.

Habits are the foundation of mastering not just goals, but life itself. These 11 habits empower you to take control of what’s within your reach and build resilience for life’s inevitable surprises. Imagine looking back a year from now, proud of the intentional steps you took to create a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life. How would that feel?

And if I were to add a 12th habit, it would be grace. Please have patience and compassion with yourself as you implement these habits. Progress, not perfection, is what truly matters. Give yourself the grace to grow at your own pace — you deserve nothing less.

Ann Papayoti, PCC, is a relationship coach, author, speaker, and host of the podcast Soul CPR Healing Out Loud. She helps people untangle from their past, heal from heartbreak, and revive their lives.