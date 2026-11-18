It's becoming way too common for people to turn to their phones for company instead of actual friends and family. That's a problem, according to experts, because connecting through a screen doesn't provide the same well-being boost as actually seeing and talking to a person face-to-face. All that screen time also results in some pretty bad habits that only make the isolation worse.

6 habits of people who'd rather scroll their phone than hang out with friends:

1. They become absorbed in scrolling when they should be listening

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Someone who prefers being on their phone to spending time with other people is usually a bad listener. In conversations, their focus keeps going back to their screen instead of the person in front of them.

They may miss pieces of information or easily forget what was said after the conversation ends. This can lead to misunderstandings and the person who was speaking feeling dismissed.

Psychiatry professor Mitchell B. Liester, M.D., explained, "While in the presence of others, many cell phone users focus more on their digital device than the people around them, creating what researchers call 'absent presence.' This condition of being physically present but mentally and emotionally absent undercuts the quality of interpersonal interactions that produce social connection."

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2. They can't focus or concentrate on one specific thing for very long

If they’re talking to someone, people who are always on their phones may have a hard time following the conversation. They may ask the other person to repeat themselves or look at their phone from time to time.

They may have become used to constantly switching from task to task, or they’re always multitasking, splitting their attention between talking to their friend and scrolling on their phone. This can make it hard for them to focus on one thing at a time, and they may become easily distracted.

Recent research found that since 2004, the average attention span has dwindled from 2.5 minutes to just 45 seconds. That startling statistic has everything to do with digital devices and social media.

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3. They have a hard time relaxing and use their phone as a pacifier

No matter where they are, people who can’t resist the lure of the screen will constantly check their phones. According to 2026 stats, the average American checks their phone nearly 12 times an hour or about once every 5 minutes. That's the average, remember. For someone who prefers the screen to real people, those numbers are likely much higher.

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Unsurprisingly, these people usually have high levels of stress. They tend to have a hard time relaxing and enjoying the company of others or themselves. Even focusing on work can be difficult, which only adds to the stress of trying to get everything done.

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4. They prefer texting over talking to other people

A whole lot of people prefer texting over talking nowadays. Time is definitely a factor, but a lot of young people are so used to screens that they've actually developed anxiety at just the idea of talking over the phone.

While texting is something most people do, it doesn’t have the same benefits as talking to someone and hearing their voice. Calling a loved one can also prevent misunderstandings and create closeness and empathy in the relationship.

5. They don't get enough sleep because their phone keeps them awake

Most people have their phone somewhere in their bedroom before they go to sleep. They may use it as an alarm clock or keep it close in case of an emergency. That's not really a problem unless you can't resist checking it before falling asleep.

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Using devices like phones or laptops in bed can lead to poor sleep. It's a distraction that delays sleep and keeps the brain active instead of restful. The blue light messes with feeling tired, too. So basically, scrolling at bedtime is bad no matter which way you look at it.

6. They don't follow through with loved ones

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Phones are a good way for people to check in or talk to their friends when they aren’t able to meet in person. A quick text or phone call can make two people feel like they’re still in touch. However, some relationships need physical connection and closeness to stay alive.

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People who are always on their phone tend to struggle to keep their relationships healthy. They may text and call their friends, but they may not make time to see them in person. Without follow-through, people will stop putting in effort. If they do meet their loved one in person, they are constantly on their phone or checking it. By regularly checking their phone, they aren’t truly bonding with the person in front of them.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.