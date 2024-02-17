4 Tiny Habits Of People Who Have Control Over Their Own Reactions

Have trouble keeping your cool when someone says something that sets you off? You're not alone in that struggle. But getting a grip on your reactions is key to keeping your relationships intact.

Whether it's with friends, significant others, or colleagues, learning to rein in those knee-jerk responses is crucial for keeping connections strong.

So, how do we do it? Relationship coach Jillian Turecki has some tips to share. In a recent Instagram post, she breaks down four habits you can start practicing to get a handle on your reactions.

4 Tiny Habits Of People Who Know How To Handle Their Reactions

1. Setting aside alone time

There’s something extraordinary about spending time alone. One of the greatest benefits of spending time alone is that it can help you develop a better understanding of who you are.

Getting to know yourself better leads to higher self-confidence and provides your mind with an opportunity to reset. After all, even the most social butterflies can find constant interaction draining.

So, grab a book, find a cozy spot, and enjoy the silence. Doing this will ensure you remain both calm and collected.

Photo: Song_about_summer / Shutterstock

2. Getting daily movement

Did you know that the levels of chemicals in our brain shift when we exercise? According to Better Health, "The levels of chemicals in the brain, such as serotonin, stress hormones, and endorphins, change when you exercise.”

Through this, you'll feel more relaxed and happier after a workout. "Exercise has also been reported to help with both negative thoughts and self-esteem issues," writes Better Health.

It can also help:

Distract you from negative thoughts.

Increase your energy levels.

Decrease your frustration.

Reduce your skeletal muscle tension.

3. Limiting sugar intake

Bad news — sugar can make your mental health worse. According to Psychiatrist David Sack, "High consumption of sugar has been linked to worsening depression and schizophrenia."

Consuming sugar is also linked to inflammation which has been linked to depression. But depression isn't all you need to worry about. Sack writes that in a study observing rats, the rats developed anxiety when consuming sucrose as opposed to honey.

It's also worth noting that sugar can impact our memory. Sack states that in another study the rats were given fructose solution for six weeks.The consumption of this solution caused the rats to forget their way out of the maze compared to their counterparts.

4. Getting plenty of rest

Poor sleep can lead to poor moods. Multiple studies have shown that sleep deprivation causes an increase in anger, frustration, irritability, and sadness.

Poor sleep has also been associated with an increase in anxiety and stress. Experiencing constant sleep deprivation leads to health problems like heart disease and diabetes. So, if you struggle with sleep be sure not to consume coffee or alcohol before bed.

Take a comforting bath before bed and stick to a solid routine. Also, try to limit electronics before sleep.

By embracing these four habits, you'll gain more control over your reactions.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.