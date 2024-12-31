Being unbothered is one of those things we all want to be but so often fail at because we get caught up in how others perceive us. We end up wasting time and energy attempting to exert control over situations we have no control over.

But by implementing these small habits, you, too, can master the art of being unbothered.

Here are 3 habits people who go through life being genuinely unbothered have mastered:

Mindset and habits influencer Kyla shared the habits that make people immune to the world around them and allow them to carry themselves with confidence.

These habits may not come naturally to you, but with time, you will see a difference in the life you lead.

1. They understand the separation of tasks

According to Mental Health Today, the separation of tasks refers to the difference between your tasks and the tasks of others. For example, it is not your task to make someone like you; it is the task of the other to decide if they do. It's also not your problem as to whether someone likes you or not, and therefore, it's not a task that you should feel the need to take on.

You shouldn't try to focus on tasks that don't fall under your responsibility.

Essentially, you can't and shouldn't attempt to influence things that you cannot control.

Trying to do so will be a waste of time and energy, and it will leave you feeling drained and frustrated. By focusing on the things you can control, the tasks that fall under your responsibility, you can be sure your time is spent on things that truly matter.

#adlerianpsychology #interpersonalskills #personaldevelopment #nyc ♬ original sound - Antonia Greco @coachingbyantonia According to Adler, it is our duty to focus on our “Life tasks” which he defined as tasks of work, friendship and love. He believed that happiness is based on our “feeling of contribution” to the world through these 3 things. However, what tends to happen is that we become obsessed with the tasks of OTHERS rather than our own. This is seen through silent competition, the feeling of inferiority, trying to change someone, and the act of people pleasing. What others think, do or feel is NOT our task, nor is it our problem. This doesn’t mean you go around treating people carelessly, but rather it means not to meddle with someone else’s tasks and not to let them meddle with yours. When you can define what your purpose is and what your contributions are to the world, it makes it a lot easier to stay on task. You can still support and care for others, but it’s not your job to complete their life tasks. So next time you feel yourself wanting to manipulate or control something that is out of your control, ask yourself: is this my task or theirs?The goal is to be self-reliant rather than trying to live up to the expectations of others or wanting others to live up to your expectations. #separationoftasks

2. They don't care about other people's opinions of them

This is easier said than done, but there is one simple trick to helping you get better at this.

Wellness influencer Syd enlightened viewers by sharing that the best way to stop caring what others think about you is to prioritize your own experiences.

Focusing on how you will feel when something happens instead of immediately thinking of others is critical.

When applying this mindset to pursuing goals, she said, "You just completely take out all that assuming and worrying about what other people think of you chasing after the things that you want, and you replace it with how proud of yourself and how great you're going to feel once you're on the other side of that goal."

3. They focus on bettering themselves

Focusing on bettering yourself is yet another extension of only controlling things you have power over.

Licensed therapist Lair Torrent explained to MindBodyGreen, "To focus on yourself instead of others means to do what I call 'choosing you.' It means giving yourself the gift of time, drawing firm boundaries around time spent on yourself and with yourself."

When you know that you are taking the steps in your life to achieve the improvement you seek, what other people are saying about you slowly melts away because you know you are doing everything you possibly can to be the best version of yourself.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.