Gym Teacher Reveals The Outfit A Student’s Mom Criticized For Being Too ’Inappropriate’ To Wear Around Students

When it comes to school dress codes, the attention is usually directed towards students. No short skirts, no spaghetti straps, and nothing with profanities are common rules. These guidelines are put in place to ensure the safety of the students and help prepare them for future professional settings.

Teachers follow a dress code, too, though it's typically more relaxed than that of a corporate workplace. Casual clothing, athleisure wear, and jeans are often permitted within reason. Yet, one gym teacher received an unexpected complaint from a parent about her outfit.

The gym teacher revealed the outfit that a student's mom criticized for being too 'inappropriate' to wear around young male students.

Baylee Javellas, a physical education teacher, posted a TikTok responding to criticism she received from a student's mother during morning drop off. The mom rolled down her window and asked Javelles, "Don't you think you're dressed a little inappropriately to be around young boys today? I think you can do better," before rolling up her window and driving away.

Given that statement, you would likely expect the gym teacher to be wearing something revealing, like a sports bra or short shorts. Yet the outfit in question was a long black t-shirt, black athletic leggings, and white sneakers. She added that the t-shirt "covers her backside," and she wasn't standing in a provocative pose.

"I am ready for summer break," Javelles added in the caption of her video.

The comments on the video quickly flooded with support for the teacher.

Many commenters suggested that the mother's criticism was a reflection on herself, not Javelles. Some theorized she was jealous of the young teacher's appearance.

"This is 100% her problem, not yours," one user commented. "It’s your face card," another commenter wrote. "Doesn’t matter what you’re wearing."

Some commenters mentioned the impact of this kind of thinking could have on the parent's child. "Maybe it’s time for her to teach her young son that someone else’s body and what they are wearing isn’t his business!" a third user wrote.

This story is part of a bigger debate about body shaming and sexism in dress codes.

The judgment and policing of what women wear in the workplace is a subtle act of sexism. Dress code standards are often harsher on women, and requirements are usually created based on gender stereotypes.

This is also far from the first time an incident like this has occurred. In 2023, YourTango staff writer Isaac Serna-Diez covered a similar situation where an elementary school art teacher was blasted online for an "inappropriate outfit."

The teacher, Roxsana Diaz, has a curvy body and wore form-fitting clothing, but she was completely covered and showed no exposed skin. Many came to her defense, claiming that the issue came not from what she was wearing but from the sexualization of women's bodies.

Both Roxsana and Javelles were judged on their bodies and the clothes they wore, when the focus should be on the quality of the education they provide to the kids.

