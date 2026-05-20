The Guided Meditation Video That Reportedly Reveals Who You Were In A Past Life

Believing in the concept of past lives means you think that your soul has previously inhabited other lifetimes. It's not surprising that the idea is gaining traction with how interested people are in spirituality nowadays.

If you've ever wondered about who you were in a past life, you might be able to find out more easily than you may have expected. Social media is full of emotional posts and videos from people who claim to have followed a past life regression video and received the answers they were seeking about who they were before.

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Past-life regression is a form of hypnotherapy that helps guide people back in time through their past lives.

Some therapists believe that the problems you are currently facing are a result of what happened to you in the past, and that they can be resolved by tapping into those previous experiences. It's all done by accessing memories and events that are usually hidden in the subconscious.

Past-life regression helps you learn about your past life, including why you feel connected to certain places or things, and where some of your fears and anxieties stem from.

The past-life regression video that has caught so many people's attention is a session by a hypnotherapist named Brian Weiss that was posted on YouTube. This specific video is all about how to perform a past-life regression meditation, which people swear has helped them understand their past lives. Once you watch it, you’ll understand why.

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Past-life regression meditation is based on the belief in reincarnation and life after death.

It's a part of religions like Buddhism, Hinduism, Sikhism, and Jainism. This meditation technique attempts to use hypnosis to try to recover or retrieve memories from previous lives you may have lived. Past-life regression therapists use this method to help patients with mental health issues because they believe those issues stem from possible traumatic experiences in their past lives.

It's practiced to help you gain a new perspective on life, and it can be healing, but it shouldn't be thought of as a cure-all since everyone has different experiences with it.

Past-life regression therapy starts with a hypnotherapist using their own unique induction method to put you into a state of hypnosis. From there, you enter a trance that is similar to deep meditation. Although it may not feel like you're in control when this happens, you actually are.

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The hypnotherapist will then guide you through different questions to get you to explain what you're seeing. You'll be able to see everything about your past life, including what you looked like, where you were born, what you did, and how you died. Then, they'll slowly bring you back to the present and wake you up.

Several people have shared their own experiences with past-life regression meditation.

A TikTok user named Leslie Rodriguez actually chose to follow Dr. Weiss's meditation, and she made some big discoveries because of it. She claimed to have seen herself in a past life as “a white female with light brown hair." She was wearing clothes from medieval times and was out with her daughter, harvesting fruit.

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While visualizing her past life, she saw men on black horses ride up and take her daughter away from her. They proceeded to call her a “witch,” and as she watched the men pull her daughter away, they huddled around her to slit her throat. Rodriguez feels like this explains why she struggles with wearing turtlenecks or anything else restrictive around her neck, because it makes her feel uncomfortable and suffocated.

Some TikTokers have shared their children's past-life regression experiences, like Red Butler, who said that her 3-year-old daughter identified a blackbird they saw outside as one she had previously seen with her granddaughter, Jenny. When her mom questioned her, she said, "Oh, not in this life. That was a past life."

Of course, not everyone agrees with the idea of past-life regression therapy. A study published in the Journal of Medical Ethics and History of Medicine even called it "unethical" and argued that the lack of scientific evidence is enough to explain why many are skeptical.

In any case, past-life regression sessions can bring up a lot of emotions and should be used with caution.

There are some strong emotions that may come up if you watch Dr. Weiss's video. That's sort of the whole point of past-life regression, but people should be careful when trying it themselves. Going through a past life regression meditation can cause you to experience trauma associated with your past life, which then impacts you all over again.

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According to the study that alleges past-life regression therapy is unethical, it can also be dangerous because there's a high risk of implanting false memories into patients. It's generally not recommended for people who feel unstable because of a mental illness, especially without the guidance of a professional, because they could introduce new trauma into their lives that they aren't ready to process.

A lot can be discovered through past-life regression meditation, but that doesn't mean it's something everyone should try. It's completely fine if you feel like it's not worth it to put yourself through such a vulnerable experience.

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Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer, actress, and freelance writer who covers astrology, entertainment, love, and relationships.