Groom Wants His Fiancée To Remove One Of Her Bridesmaids From The Wedding Because Of An Appalling Remark She Made About Him

A husband-to-be admitted that he's incredibly furious after overhearing something one of his fiancée’s bridesmaids said about him while she was inebriated.

He shared that he doesn't feel comfortable having her involved in his wedding and questioned whether or not he should bring the situation up to his fiancée.

He wants to ask his fiancée to remove one of her bridesmaids from the wedding because of an appalling remark she made about him.

In his Reddit post, he admitted that he feels fortunate to be marrying the love of his life in a couple of months, and has no complaints about spending the rest of his life with her.

However, his issue regarding the wedding has to do with one of her bridesmaids.

In order to truly understand what happened, he provided readers with some important backstory. He explained that one of his close friends moved in with him and his fiancée temporarily. His friend had been his roommate in college and five months ago she found out that she was pregnant, which was a shock because she'd been told that it would be near impossible for her to conceive.

"She was ecstatic but her boyfriend wasn’t and begged her to have an abortion. She thought she’d never have another chance but they were not in any position to raise a kid at the moment. Their relationship got very strained and she ended up having a miscarriage," he wrote.

Just a week later, she found out that her boyfriend was having an emotional affair with one of his co-workers and they ended up breaking up. After they broke up, she ended up getting into a huge fight with her family and needed a place to stay. Since the two of them were so close, he had no issue letting her stay with him while she healed and got back on her feet.

He recalled that a few nights ago, his fiancée had some of her friends over, which consisted of all of the bridesmaids for the wedding. His friend eventually joined them and they got a bit tipsy.

"My fiancée falls asleep pretty fast when she’s drunk so I carried her up to our room and tucked her in so I could take care of everyone else. My friend at that point had started drinking really heavily and looked kind of sick so I walked her up to her bathroom and held her hair for about 20 minutes while she puked."

When he figured that she was fine, he walked back downstairs to check on the rest of his fiancée’s friends.

As he descended the steps, he overheard one of her friends make a drunken comment to the rest of the women about his relationship with his close friend. One of the bridesmaids claimed that the only reason he took his friend upstairs was "because [he] wanted to get in her pants."

The other bridesmaids immediately told her off for saying such a thing as they were all aware that the two of them were only friends and nothing had ever happened between them that would suggest otherwise. He made sure to stand unobstructed on the staircase so the bridesmaids couldn't see him but was "trembling" in anger at the comment.

"I managed to calm down temporarily, come down, and send them all home in Ubers. I had offered to drive them before but in all honesty, I felt so angry I did not want to be in that position," he continued. "I genuinely don’t ever want to be in the same room as this woman ever again let alone have her 8 feet away as I say my vows."

He admitted that he hadn't told his fiancée what happened, but insisted that he would be asking her if she could remove her friend from the role and have her uninvited from the wedding because of how uncomfortable her comment made him.

In the comments section, people were divided on whether or not he had a right to remove the bridesmaid from the ceremony.

"I understand the offensive implications here, but these kinds of comments are usually more about the person who said it and their own emotional baggage and experiences. I would feel totally different if she was trying to spread rumors and mess up your relationship. But a one-off drunk comment, and was immediately told off. Doesn't seem too harmful," one Reddit user wrote.

Another user added, "If my fiancée said he wanted to remove my close friend from my wedding over a drunk comment, I would immediately be suspicious that what was said was actually true. there’s no reason to be so upset and defensive if there is no validity in the statement."

However, others were on his side and pointed out that he had a right to express his feelings about the situation.

"If I were you, I'd have the same reaction to something so insulting. I think you should talk to your fiance first, she is definitely going to want to know about this before you guys talk to the bridesmaid, so that you both can form an opinion," a third user suggested.

Another agreed, writing, "I absolutely think both people getting married have the right to veto members of the wedding party if it would make them feel uncomfortable on their special day."

As much as people say that a wedding is meant for the bride and should be a day celebrating her, the day should also be meaningful to the groom.

If he doesn't feel comfortable having someone like that involved in the wedding, then he should tell his fiancée. Drunk or not, the comment made by the bridesmaid was both disrespectful and inappropriate, especially in a situation where his friend was clearly going through such a rough time in her life.

Ultimately, the decision to remove people from a wedding lies between the bride and groom, and it's important that both parties feel comfortable and surrounded by loved ones who care and hold compassion for them and the relationship they've cultivated.

