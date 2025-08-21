71-Year-Old Grandpa Asks If It Would Be ‘Thoughtless’ To Adopt A Pet At His Age

Adopting a pet is one of life's greatest joys. They bring companionship and unconditional love, which for older adults can be integral to improved well-being. A 71-year-old man admitted that, after losing his previous pet, he's grappling with the notion of adopting another pet because he's worried about his age.

Submitting his dilemma to NJ.com's "Asking Eric" advice column, the grandpa claimed that he was unsure if it would be responsible for him to adopt another pet that would most likely outlive him.

A grandpa asked if it would be 'thoughtless' to adopt a pet at his advanced age.

"I am 71 years old. Our dog, who has been with us for 17 years, has cancer. He has only days to live. For my entire life, I have lived with pets," he began. "While I would like to have another dog, for the first time in my life, it is likely that a new pet will outlive me."

He questioned whether or not it would be thoughtless of him to take on another pet at this stage of his life. Frankly, there is no age limit on caring for a pet, something that bestselling author R. Eric Thomas pointed out in the advice that he gave the elderly man. "I’m so sorry to hear about your beloved pet. I know that there’s a lot of love there and a lot of grief. There are many pets that still need love, so please don’t let your stage of life impede you," Thomas wrote.

Senior animals are often overlooked in shelters, and adoption rates are grim compared to those of younger animals. Senior dogs are usually the most at-risk in shelters because they're the last to get adopted, spending 4 times longer than pups waiting for a forever home. Senior dogs also have a 25% adoption rate, compared to the 60% adoption rate of younger dogs and puppies.

For senior cats, about 82% of kittens get adopted, but as they get older, the likelihood decreases, and once they pass around 18 months old, only 60% of cats get adopted. Many people going to the shelter are looking to adopt younger animals, making the demand for seniors rather low, but the fact of the matter is that those animals need just as much love, if not more, than younger animals.

Older adults also benefit a lot from adopting a pet.

While this grandpa might feel like he's past his prime in terms of caring for a new fur baby, the benefits of welcoming another pet into his life would outweigh any possible objections. According to a national poll, adopting some kind of pet can help older adults cope with various mental and physical health issues. In total, 55% of adults ages 50 to 80 have a pet, according to the new findings, and more than half of those have multiple pets.

More than three-quarters of pet owners say their animals reduce their stress, and nearly as many say pets give them a sense of purpose. Two-thirds of all pet owners, and 78% of dog owners, even said their pet helps them be physically active.

There's simply no age limit on sharing your home and your love with an animal in need. If you have love to give, then there is definitely a match waiting for you at the shelter. You just have to pick the perfect match for your ability and lifestyle.

