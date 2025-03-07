Photographer Shares Ethereal Photos From Her ‘Goddess Project’ That Provides Free Photoshoots For Women Over 70

Aging is daunting for many women, especially in a society that prioritizes youth. Women face constant societal pressure to stay young, lest they become unattractive and face ageism. But the problem isn’t aging — it’s the societal mindset that devalues it.

Portrait photographer Ruby Jean is working to change the narrative. Through her "Goddess Project," she celebrates the beauty of older women, offering free photoshoots for women over 70.

The photographer shared the ethereal photos she took of women over 70 for her 'Goddess Project.'

According to Jean's website, "The Goddess Project is all about celebrating the strength, wisdom, and beauty of women aged 70+ through transformative photoshoots, a stunning calendar, and a community-supported gallery event." With the help of donations and volunteer services, Jean does 12 photoshoots a year. In a recent TikTok, she shared some of the truly stunning photos.

“I started doing this during the pandemic as just a way to have fun while my wedding season was on pause because at the time I was a wedding photographer,” she explained in another video. “Then when my grandmother turned 90, I did a 90th birthday goddess themed photoshoot for her and it went insanely viral on all platforms.”

That photoshoot inspired Jean to do the same for other older women who couldn't otherwise afford such a photoshoot.

Jean's goal is to empower women to not fear aging.

A 2024 survey found that a majority of women, 56%, fear getting older, with 36% citing their looks as one reason why. Jean aims to tackle this unfortunate mindset.

"Over the past five years, my Goddess Photoshoots have empowered women to feel confident, joyful, and seen, and the stories have reached millions," Jean wrote on her website. "Many share that these images changed how they view aging. "

"Not everyone can afford the experience," she continued, "so The Goddess Project makes it accessible to those who wouldn’t otherwise have the chance."

Based on comments from viewers online, it seems she is achieving her goal.

“One of the most incredible results are the messages I get from younger women saying that the videos and photos have made them feel less afraid of aging,” Jean said.

Every video she posts is inundated with such comments. "We are so beautiful, from day one to the last day. How dare anyone tell us any different," one user wrote.

"Older women don't fit the stereotypical standards of beauty, but they are so, so stunning," another commenter added. "You can see the years of happiness, pain, and strength in them. They are our mothers, our matriarchs."

"THIS is why I am not afraid of growing older," a third user commented. "I hope to become a goddess like them someday! Aging is a privilege."

