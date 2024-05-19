Woman Shares 'Genius' Hack To Get People To 'Quiet Down' On Planes & In Hotels

We've all been in various situations where we've had to endure loud and disruptive people in public spaces. Whether it's on public transportation, in a nice restaurant, or even the occasional library, it's a distracting and rude occurrence.

But for one woman who grew tired of having to deal with inconsiderate people during her travels, she came up with the perfect solution to finally get some peace and quiet.

A woman shared the 'genius' hack she came up with to get people to 'quiet down' on planes and in hotels.

A woman named Sam Dean came up with a slightly macabre, but incredibly effective, way to tell people to quiet themselves without having to directly confront them. She caused quite a debate after revealing the hack she describes as being a "scam."

"Here's a scam for the girls and the guys," she began her video.

Dean explained that if you ever find yourself at a hotel, and even on a plane, where she claimed to have used the hack the most, and people are being loud and rude while next to you, you can use a simple trick to avoid being confrontational.

"I you’re ever at a hotel — or, I’ve used this on planes as well — where people are next to you and being really loud and rude, and you want to ask them to be quiet but don’t want to be a [jerk] about it...” she shared, before explaining the hack.

Dean then revealed, "If you say to them, ‘Hey, I’m sorry, could you please quiet down? I have to wake up early for a funeral tomorrow,’ every time, they immediately feel so bad. They will quiet down instantly.”

She continued, saying that whenever she has used that phrase, people will "immediately feel so bad and they will quiet down instantly."

Some people found Dean's hack hilarious and offered up their own version of how they get people to quiet down. Users' hacks included saying something similar, or faking that they were reeling from a sudden loss of a loved one.

However, others pointed out that using a lie like that could lead to unintentionally manifesting something bad happening. Many called attention to the Law of Attraction and bad karma, telling Dean to never put that energy out into the universe.

While Dean's hack is no doubt valuable, there are other ways to confront loud or rude people in a civil way.

All of us will eventually run into a situation where we are annoyed or entirely distracted by obnoxious and loud people around us. But there are ways we can remedy the situation and say something.

While many people want to avoid confrontation, it's just a part of life, unfortunately.

The first thing to remember is that it pays to be nice. If you approach someone with a negative or rude attitude, they will only respond the same way to you.

So, try kindly asking the person being loud if they could quiet down a little bit. Perhaps you can add a white lie on top of it, saying you have a pounding headache or just want to get some undisturbed rest.

Sometimes, the loud person or people will apologize for being unruly and quiet down. But other times, they will ignore your requests and continue doing what they're doing. And unless it's truly a disruptive atmosphere, like on an airplane where you're in close quarters, at that point, it might be a good idea to just move on.

Your best bet may just be to ignore them, or cross your fingers that someone else will confront them about the same issue.

But, of course, there's always the option to put your headphones on, blast your music or podcast, and tune out the distractions around you, avoiding any confrontation.

