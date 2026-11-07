Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Very Different Opinions On Reasonable Working Hours

Somewhere between the traditional nine-to-five schedule and working around the clock, a pretty big generational divide exists in how many hours the average person should be expected to work.

Workers don't always see eye to eye when it comes to work-life balance, and the years they grew up in might have a lot to do with it.

Boomers think the workday doesn't end unless everything is done.

For many boomers, a full workday means showing up and not leaving until the job gets done. They're more accustomed to regular business hours, and being available during that time is pretty much expected of a reliable employee. Leaving early or turning down extra work might feel a bit strange because they believe hard work and commitment go hand in hand.

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Many belonged to a workplace culture where staying late and putting in overtime were signs of dedication. Being the person that a boss can count on matters, and sometimes that means putting work ahead of personal plans.

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Reasonable working hours often come down to having a predictable schedule. They know exactly what needs to get done and when. To them, there's something to be said for the satisfaction of knowing they worked hard and earned their time off.

Gen X thinks reasonable working hours are about balance and a little common sense.

Gen Xers usually fall somewhere between the boomer work ethic and the more flexible expectations of younger generations. The idea of putting in a solid eight-hour day doesn't faze them, but they also don't think that putting in time sitting at a desk automatically means someone is a better employee. Getting the job done is important, but so is doing the things they want to do outside the office.

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They've seen what happens when work becomes someone's entire personality, and aren't necessarily interested in making the same sacrifice forever. Yes, they'll put in the effort when needed, but they're willing to set clear boundaries when it's time to call it a day. What's the point in sticking around just to look busy when they could be doing other things?

Millennials are determined to have a life outside of work.

Millennials don't really care about keeping up appearances. They do what they're expected to do, but once that's finished, they'd much prefer to be spending time with friends or family, or engaging in an activity or hobby they enjoy.

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Having watched hustle culture become the norm as they entered the workforce, lots of millennials are also more aware of the dangers of burnout. They appreciate when a boss respects their personal time, and that includes not calling or emailing after work hours. They can be dependable workers, but sacrificing their evenings (especially without pay) is too big an ask.

Gen Z refuses to give up a minute of their spare time when the workday ends.

Gen Zers are perhaps the least interested in letting their career consume them. While they tend to be quite ambitious and motivated, they also realize there's more to life than chasing promotions. They want money, but they don't really care about success.

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To this generation, eight hours of work means eight hours of work, and nothing more. Having flexible schedules and being able to work remotely makes this schedule even easier, too, since they can cut out commuting.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.