Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Very Different Ideas Of What Counts As A Respectable Career

Each generation was raised with different expectations around work and success. Traditional career paths aren't necessarily the standard anymore, as younger workers start to question whether climbing the corporate ladder is really worth it.

If asked what makes a career respectable, some might say a steady paycheck and good benefits, while others may see it as one that allows them to follow their passion or do something that genuinely makes them happy, and much of the distinction depends on the times you grew up in.

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Opinions on what makes a respectable career path varies greatly depending on whether someone is Gen Z, millennial, Gen X or a baby boomer:

Baby boomers respect a career that stands the test of time.

For boomers, a respectable career often starts with stability. Having a decent paycheck they can rely on goes a long way in their eyes. They're more likely to admire someone who has stuck with the same company for decades than someone who jumps from job to job looking for more exciting opportunities.

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They put a lot of value on standard markers of success. Becoming a doctor, lawyer, business owner, or another traditionally successful professional might seem the most impressive to them. They respect jobs that earn someone a little recognition and give them something to be proud of. It's not always about being rich, but having a profession that people understand certainly doesn't hurt.

Gen X sees a respectable career as one where they can be entirely self-sufficient.

Gen X grew up watching their parents prioritize job security, but many also witnessed how quickly that could disappear. As a result, they usually strive to have useful skills and be able to take care of themselves without depending too much on anyone else.

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Overall, they appreciate a strong work ethic without buying into the idea that their job has to be their entire personality. At the same time, this generation has a pretty practical view of career success. They might admire someone who runs their own business or has built a solid reputation in their industry, even if that person doesn't have an impressive title.

Millennials need to feel personally fulfilled in their career in order to find it respectable.

Sure, earning a good living matters to millennials, but they also don't want to spend 40 years doing something they hate just because it comes with a steady paycheck. They'll respect someone who has found a way to turn their interests into a career or who genuinely enjoys what they do every day.

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There's also a stronger emphasis on finding purpose in what they do. Millennials often want to feel like their work contributes something meaningful, whether that's helping others or making a difference in their community. They see being able to support themselves while still having a life outside of work can be an achievement all on its own.

To Gen Z, a respectable career doesn't have to look traditional at all.

Gen Z is living in a world where people make money creating videos, selling digital products, streaming games, and building whole businesses from their homes. So why should working their way up a corporate ladder be the only path that earns respect?

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Like everything else they do, Gen Zers approach their careers by doing things on their own terms. They highly prefer flexible hours and working remotely because they're not interested in burning themselves out as previous generations did. They don't need their career to impress their parents or fit into someone else's definition of success.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.