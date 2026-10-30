Why Gen Z’s Definition Of Working Hard Feels Like Slacking Off To Older Bosses

When baby boomers and Gen X were moving up the corporate ladder, they had to meet certain expectations or their careers would be over before they even started. Remote work was unheard of, and they believed that with a little hard work, anything was possible.

Younger generations are in an entirely different position. Work hours are more flexible, but it’s not always as easy to move up the ladder. Gen Z is sick of working in an outdated environment and refuses to work so hard that they don't have any time or energy left for themselves. They absolutely believe they are working hard, but older people still see their efforts as basically just slacking off.

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8 reasons what Gen Z thinks of as working hard just feels like they're slacking off to their older bosses

1. They think it's okay to fake being busy

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If you watch an 80s movie centered around office life, you’ll notice how everyone is hustling. They’re yapping on the phone or typing a mile a minute on their typewriters or early computers. No one grinds harder.

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When Gen Z got into the workforce, they weren't interested in this charade. Working themselves to the bone wasn’t for them. They crave a more authentic and realistic workplace.

Gen Z pretends to be busy at work more than any other generation. This makes their bosses think they're lazy, even if, in reality, they are taking much-needed breaks that were foreign to older generations who worked exhausting hours.

2. They see working long hours as pointless if they complete their basic tasks

Gen Z is over the idea of working long hours at the office. If they can finish their work early, why should they be forced to stay for a full eight hours? This doesn’t make sense to the generations who were expected to work overtime. They feel that long hours show they’re working hard, when in reality, it might mean the opposite.

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Although older generations put in longer hours at the office, younger workers have been found to significantly outperform them. In fact, older people are less likely to complete their tasks even when they work overtime. It turns out that Gen Z isn’t slacking off as much as their bosses may assume.

3. They set firm boundaries to avoid burnout

Work-life balance is important to Gen Z workers. They’re not interested in burning themselves out to the point that they don't have energy to enjoy themselves. They’re also not interested in overtime or extra projects. Instead, they put their foot down when they feel themselves becoming overwhelmed at work. This keeps them from massive burnout, which makes them better employees.

This age group believes that setting boundaries at work means avoiding emails when off the clock and protecting their peace from over-involvement, which helps them disconnect from work when outside of the office.

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4. They refuse to give in to hustle culture

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Millennials love hustle culture. Some have full-time jobs and take other gigs on the side. To them, standing still feels unproductive. Many people in older generations felt the same. Gen Z, however, has realized rest is important to prevent burnout. They won’t push themselves beyond their limits to please other people. Their bosses could learn a thing or two from them.

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Gen Z started a popular trend called bed rotting. They take time just to lie in bed and do nothing, which can help reduce stress and help people stay calm. Doing mindless activities as they relax feels like a break from reality. In turn, that rest helps them prepare to be productive at work when they get back there.

5. They rely on technology for everything

Technology seems to have made us more efficient workers. Now everyone needs to have strong computer skills before entering the workforce, but older generations made their way up the ladder without using technology.

Believe it or not, paperwork used to be just that: on paper. Doing things without the internet came naturally to them. Modern workers are joining the force having grown up on screens. Older bosses might think their Gen Z employees use their computers to slack off, but all signs suggest they are using their devices to get things done.

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6. Their life isn’t centered around their careers

Older generations gave their all to their careers. It became a huge part of their identity. They spent so much time at work that it may have affected their relationships with family and friends.

Shaping your life around a career isn’t healthy. It causes people to lose their sense of self and become a machine for the man. Gen Z finds this outdated. They want a work-life balance that includes a meaningful personal life. Most view their jobs as a way to get a paycheck, not as their life’s purpose.

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7. They aren’t afraid to be direct

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Gen Z is steering clear of controlling bosses. They demand a workplace that isn’t stressful and only adds value to their lives. When they’re asked to take on more work or feel micromanaged, they’re not afraid to stand up for themselves. They might be direct about what they need because they find authority to be overly stressful. This generation is known for being disrespectful to their elders, but perhaps generations don’t like being talked back to.

It’s no surprise that older bosses want nothing to do with this behavior. They assume they’re slacking off because they’re not afraid to tell their bosses no. In reality, they are enforcing boundaries and refusing to play along with the corporate game for their own mental health.

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8. They think pretty much every meeting could have been an email

Long before email and conference calls, workers had to gather in meeting rooms to connect. It was essential to talk about what was going on at the company. Now, of course, video calls have replaced in-person meetings for most companies, but they still happen.

I’ll be honest. When I worked in the corporate world, even as a millennial, I agreed that most things could have been an email.

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Meetings take us away from our tasks. Unproductive meetings can be especially detrimental to productivity. It’s not easy to return to a task after staring blankly at a screen for hours while people discussed things that didn’t pertain to you. Gen Z knows these calls ruin their workflow, so they’d much rather read it in an email.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.