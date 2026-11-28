Millennials and Gen Z were the first generations to grow up with basically unlimited access to technology. As they got older, they developed several specific habits that weren't even options for their baby boomer and Gen X parents and grandparents.

Now that they're grown up (at least for the most part), their daily routines usually include several behaviors that feel like second nature, even if they leave older generations positively flabbergasted.

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Millennials and Gen Z often stick to these daily routines that leave baby boomers and Gen X completely confused

1. Keeping their phones on Do Not Disturb

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I’m a millennial, and as I sit at my desk and write this, my phone is on Do Not Disturb. Is it because I like to work distraction-free? No, but that should be the reason. It’s actually just always on that setting. I have it set up so that some people's calls can still come through, but I’d rather be left alone, especially because I get about 3,500 spam calls a day. Anyone else?

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When Gen Z and millennials like me leave our phones on Do Not Disturb, it often frustrates older people who think they should have 24-hour access to anyone they want to be in contact with. Okay, not all of them do that, but some can be a bit overbearing. Seth Meyers, PsyD, reminds us that, while they likely have good intentions, overprotective or intrusive parents can be a lot to handle.

2. Ordering coffee from an app

Millennials and Gen Z are notorious for ordering expensive coffee and toast, while their parents think that if they didn’t buy these things so often, they’d save more money. The economy is much more complicated than that, but still, they see it as wasteful spending. They think it's even worse to use a delivery app to order one cup of coffee.

I’ve definitely done this (more than a few times), and even I am annoyed by the added fees. Is it still better than getting in my car and going to get the coffee myself? Honestly, yes.

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Some boomers and Gen Xers use delivery apps, too, but far less than Millennials and Gen Z. A YouGov survey found that only 10% of boomers and 21.5% of Gen Xers use delivery apps once a week, which is much lower than the nearly 40% of both millennials and Gen Z who do the same.

3. Refusing to answer the phone if they don’t know the caller (and sometimes when they do)

Younger generations experience such high levels of phone anxiety that there are now classes to help them overcome it. Nottingham College in the UK even offers a full course to rid Gen Z of telephobia.

As a millennial, communicating over the phone isn’t my first choice, but I grew up calling my friends’ landlines without warning and chatting with their parents when they weren’t home, so I’m more immune to the anxiety. However, when I do let a call go to voicemail, I’m not great at going back to listen and find out who it was. The number of important calls I've missed is probably huge.

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My dad always tells me to answer, but do I? No. Even if someone we know calls us, we may not pick up. Going back to our love of convenience, texting is easier than talking, so people in these generations usually prefer to keep things digital.

4. Tracking their friends' every move

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Do you have your best friend’s location sent to your phone, or are you normal? My close friends and I keep tabs on each other, but not in a creepy way. It’s scary out there, and for some reason, we feel like we could save each other from some sort of tragic mishap if we can see where each other is.

Besides, we’re already keeping up with each other’s lives 24/7 through constant texting and social media. With constant access to our phones, we tend to feel pressured to be available at all times. Growing up without that pressure can leave boomers and Gen Xers confused about why their kids are always keeping such close tabs on their friends.

5. Posting their lives online for all to see

Every day, I check Instagram, and seeing my friends’ every move on their stories feels natural. I look forward to seeing what the people I love are up to. I’m guilty of doing the same. I post my every thought online.

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One time, I got a text from my Gen X father asking why on Earth I felt the need to update everyone on my recent hospital stay. Like, Dad, we are millennials, and we share everything! Even when we get a bile duct blockage, duh.

Millennials have been called the tell-all generation. Older generations were told to keep personal things private, but these younger generations have broken the mold and air it all out online.

6. Enforcing boundaries

Setting boundaries is essential to maintaining healthy relationships, but it’s often easier said than done. It can be especially hard to enforce them with the people you love, but it shows them how we want to be treated.

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Millennials and Gen Z tend to be better at setting boundaries than older generations are. While they do so to protect themselves, it can be off-putting to older generations.

In particular, Gen Z is frequently accused of overusing therapy speak to assert their limits. While they see this as advocating for themselves, it’s not always taken that way. Their we-don’t-owe-you-anything attitude can feel hurtful to older people who care about them and are trying to help.

7. Scrolling on their phones instead of paying attention to the people they're with

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I love spending time with my friends, but unfortunately, we are all guilty of sitting together and scrolling in unison. Whether we want to admit it or not, our phones easily distract us. A study published in the European Journal of Investigation in Health, Psychology, and Education found that phones redirect focus from the task at hand. This distraction keeps us scrolling instead of hanging out with the people in the room.

My parents always tell me to stay off my phone when I’m around them, and I get it. I am so bad at being present. I understand why older generations roll their eyes when they see millennials or Gen Zers glued to their screens.

8. Buying everything they can online

Being able to shop and have something delivered to your door a few hours later is revolutionary. We have grocery delivery apps and websites like Amazon that drop your goods on your doorstep in the blink of an eye.

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Growing up, I remember running errands with my mom constantly. Every day, we were running to the grocery store or TJ Maxx just to walk around. Now, she can’t drag me out of the house most days I’m visiting home. I just know she thinks I’m lazy for choosing to have most things delivered. To be honest, I kind of am.

Although younger generations love using these apps, many are starting to feel guilty about the extra fees they’re racking up each time they place an order. I know my parents are always questioning why I’d put up with those price hikes. Boomers and Gen X can’t understand why we’ve made this part of our routines.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.