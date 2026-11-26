Our work ethic is directly shaped by our attitudes and beliefs, according to a PLOS One study.

Many people would like to assume there's one black-and-white definition of what it means to work hard. But Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers have unique ideas of what working hard truly means, as they have different values and priorities in every aspect of life.

What working hard actually means, according to each generation

Boomers glamorize the burnout that comes from overworking themselves

Older generations are known for their work ethic because it's been socialized within them from a young age.

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Their value stemmed from providing for their families and having stability at work. So, there was always constant pressure to work long hours and come in on the weekends, or even avoid taking time off entirely.

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For many, it means gritting their teeth through their struggles, whether it's work related or in their personal lives. Rather than taking a much-needed rest, working hard means putting your head down and just getting through it. It means proving to their company that they will always be there working hard.

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But eventually, it burns them out. They're resilient, but the this mindset is taking more of a toll on their health than they may even realize.

Gen Xers have a 'live to work' mentality that leads to exhaustion

Gen Xers, otherwise known as the latchkey generation, were forced to figure things out themselves. But that also meant finding more value in stability and independence than self-care and peace.

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They're hard workers by nature, and while they might have absorbed the family values of their parents and still make time to spend time with their kids, they have a "live to work" mentality that shapes their work ethic.

As much as they appreciate flexibility to work independently and have a work-life balance, their identities still feel intertwined with their careers. For them, working hard is proving their worth by staying late sometimes and taking on more than they can realistically handle.

Millennials want purpose from work, and are willing to work hard for it

While they're definitely motivated to protect their work-life balance, having an appreciation for remote work and flexible time-off policies, millennials search for purpose in their careers.

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Working hard doesn't necessarily mean putting in more hours or staying late all the time. Instead, it means putting intention into their projects, chasing things that align with their unique definition of professionalism.

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They're the perfect example of the innate differences between older generations and young people when it comes to working hard. Their older peers seem to think their work ethic is lacking, while 89% of millennials argue they have a very strong determination to work hard.

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The difference isn't in the details, it's hidden in generational values. Millennials care about meaning, and work to find it in purposeful ways. Older generations care about company loyalty and base their work ethic on what they're being pressured to do by their bosses.

Gen Zers work hard to find meaning, not to prove their loyalty

Gen Zers' tendency to hop between jobs in short stints and quit when the work doesn't feel meaningful is often spun by older generations as evidence that they don't care.

In reality, many Gen Zers are incredibly hard workers. They care deeply, just about very different things at work than their Gen X and boomer colleagues.

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Many different areas of their lives already feel uncertain. They're forced to push off major life milestones and are battling financial instability. They may even struggle to find a job in the current market.

And yet, they still prioritize meaning. They don't need the same kind of stability Gen Xers chase, and if leaning into uncertainty means a bigger payoff, they'll do it.

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They're intentional workers, but they value different things. It shows in the work that they care to invest in, and what they'd rather leave in the rearview mirror.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.