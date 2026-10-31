Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Very Different Ideas Of What Counts As Overreacting

To define an overreaction, we first need to decide what a reasonable response to a trigger or frustration looks like. For most people, that looks wildly different, regardless of your generation.

However, when we craft these personal definitions of overreaction, we also constantly grade other people's reactions and hold them to standards they don't know or understand. Even within generations, Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers have very different ideas of what counts as an overreaction, which can create all kinds of misunderstandings and tension.

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What counts as overreacting, according to different generations:

Boomers see open conversations about mental health as overreacting

Many baby boomers are still living with a draining kind of mental health stigma that urges them to suppress their strong emotions and sometimes struggle in silence.

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Many boomers, especially those who were pressured to keep once-taboo topics private growing up, still see young people’s emotional expressions and mental health conversations as an overreaction.

They've been taught that holding everything inside and not expressing their emotions as they arise is a form of strength. Of course, hearing people bring mental health struggles to work and talk about their family problems openly feels like an overreaction, and sometimes even a weakness.

Gen Xers see asking for help before trying on your own as overreacting

Many Gen Xers, raised as latchkey kids and pressured to figure things out on their own, are inherently more independent and self-sufficient adults today. So it's no surprise that when their peers complain that things are too challenging or too uncomfortable, it rubs them the wrong way.

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They can't stand when someone immediately asks a million questions or begs for help when it’s clear they haven't tried to brainstorm something on their own. It's a complete overreaction to discomfort, especially for their generation, who learned how to handle boredom and challenge largely on their own as literal children.

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Millennials see it as overreacting when people mock their 'cringe' behavior

Many millennials are labeled cringe online just for being themselves and posting about what makes them laugh. Millennials’ realness is the authenticity many younger people yearn for, yet those same young people also make fun of them for putting it out into the world.

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Despite being partially responsible for the cringe culture that targets millennials online, Gen Zers are ironically held back in their own lives and professional careers by a fear of doing something embarrassing.

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Millennials aren't just tired of these embarrassment accusations, which they see as overreactions compared to everything else going on in the world; they're tired of closed-mindedness in general. Especially in generational battles and arguments, like older generations complaining about young people and technological shifts at work, they're tired of people being closed-minded.

Gen Zers see criticizing people for doing things differently as overreacting

For Gen Zers, challenging traditional norms and expectations that don't work for them is a normal part of life. In family relationships and even at work, they're not afraid to push back instead of simply accepting the status quo and suffering in silence.

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They believe anyone who calls them out for doing things differently and crafting their lives in unique ways is simply overreacting. While older generations consider their chatter about mental health and their dedication to protecting their peace an overreaction, young people take a starkly opposing stance.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories