Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Very Different Ideas Of What Counts As Lying

It’s easy to be mistrustful of people nowadays, but researchers have found that most people don’t actually lie by default. What seems to be a bigger problem than the frequency with which people tell lies is that many people don't even agree on what actually counts as lying.

People from different generations grew up with different messaging from their families and media about what they should consider a lie based on the role models and social norms of the time period they were raised in.

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers have their own ideas of what counts as lying

Boomers think lying is mainly a problem in serious situations that could affect their integrity.

As an older generation, boomers are known for being more traditional than their younger counterparts. They know that lying is unavoidable sometimes, but they don’t make it a habit.

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Most people agree that little white lies meant to spare someone’s feelings are necessary at times, and boomers are no different. They don’t see any reason to hurt someone just so they can say they didn’t tell a lie.

Boomers take lying more seriously when it means misrepresenting themselves. A survey found that only 2% of the generation had lied on their resume in the past. They draw the line when lying would affect their honor. They want to be dependable and trustworthy, especially in professional matters.

Gen X feels like some lies are necessary for their protection and privacy.

Independence is a core value Gen X has long stood by, and that affects how they think about lying. They care about being in control of their own lives, so they aren’t above omitting details that they know would threaten that.

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For example, one study found that Gen X is most concerned about their privacy. That means they won’t volunteer personal information when they don’t have to. Other people might consider that a lie of omission, but Gen X thinks it’s perfectly fine.

By Gen X’s standards, a true lie is a false statement someone makes for their own benefit when it isn’t necessary. It’s the lies people tell to get ahead instead of the ones they tell to protect themselves or the people they care about.

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Millennials don’t think very much counts as a true, harmful lie.

A millennial wouldn’t want someone to tell them a bald-faced lie, and they probably wouldn’t do that either. They don’t appreciate outright deception that’s meant to confuse them. But when it comes to the specifics of lying, they’re a little more relaxed.

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A survey on lying revealed that millennials were the generation most likely to tell a lie by a pretty big margin, with 13% saying they lie on a daily basis. Other research shows that people lie less frequently as they get older. Millennials are well into their adult years now, but perhaps still not as wise as their elders.

Millennials think lies really count when they’re pretty obvious and can be easily disproven, but bending the truth every now and then isn’t a huge deal to them.

Gen Z thinks about lying differently because they live in a more deceptive world.

Lying is entirely different for Gen Z because they were the first generation to grow up with constant access to technology. It turns out that people are more likely to tell a lie when they’re talking to someone on the phone or over video chat.

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Social media makes deception easy because people are used to hiding behind a fake name or making sure only certain groups of people see certain posts. It’s almost like Gen Z has different realities that they allow different people to see, which is taking a toll on their mental health.

It’s not just social media that’s impacting the way they lie. Gen Z is also most likely to lie on their resume. It seems they use lying as a tool to help them, and they don’t think it really counts if it’s not hurting anybody.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.