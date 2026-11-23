For the first time in modern history, four generations are working side by side in the office and they rarely agree on what getting ahead actually looks like.

The corporate ladder is the traditional upward trajectory of a person’s career, where employees start at an entry-level job and work their way up to higher-paying, higher-status leadership roles. While older generations largely bought into that climb, younger workers are increasingly questioning whether the extra stress is even worth it.

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Here's how each generation approaches promotions, leadership, and career success.

Baby Boomers view climbing the corporate ladder as a path to stability and status.

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Many boomers are still in the workplace and aren’t quite ready to retire, mostly because they really like working. According to a ResumeBuilder poll, 1 in 4 boomers are still working, and some who have retired are even considering jumping back into the rat race again.

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Boomers are used to traditional workplaces. They believe in hierarchy and being respectful to authority figures. That's how it was when they started out.

They started at entry level and worked their way into upper management, and maybe even the C-suite. That's the literal definition of climbing the ladder. You start at the bottom and slowly work your way up.

Gen X approaches career growth with pragmatism and a desire for independence.

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Gen X has willingly tried to climb up the corporate ladder. They are one of the last generations to start at the bottom and work their way up. However, they have been given little reward for doing so.

Their promotions are delayed because boomers aren’t retiring and many Gen Xers are being laid off.

Also, changes in the workplace have made it hard for them to continue moving through the ranks. They want to stick around, but it may not be worth it, forcing many to become entrepreneurs.

Millennials are stepping back from chasing career success to focus on balance and well-being.

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Millennials are looking for stability in an economy that is anything but stable. They have been forced to accept that they need to move up and sometimes down in order to hold onto work and financial security.

In a survey completed by Deloitte, 1 in 5 millennials are open to taking smaller roles in their career if it will help them in the long run.

Stress and burnout are one of the reasons they aren’t moving towards leadership roles. They want to do what’s best for their career and their mental health.

Gen Z is redefining workplace success to match their values and need for flexibility.

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Gen Z are the newbies in the workplace, and many of them have their minds set on moving up. According to research done by Indeed and Glassdoor, Gen Z makes up 24% of the workforce, and 12% of them are already managers.

However, most of them want to progress in their career at their own pace. According to Deloitte’s 2026 Global Gen Z and Millennial Survey, about 6% of Gen Z see earning a leadership position as a career goal, and 44% want to move up the ranks at a steady pace. Advancement in their career may look good on paper, but Gen Z doesn’t want to rush it.

They are more concerned with flexibility and being paid fairly than the traditional mindset of putting in their dues. They also want to find meaning in their work, and they think they should be able to work with purpose, while also making enough to be happy and live comfortably.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.