7 Unspoken Office Rules Boomers & Gen X Still Follow That Confuse Younger Co-Workers

Boomers and Gen X started working when professional office etiquette was taken very seriously. But younger generations are used to a more relaxed environment, so they don’t understand why their co-workers still hold themselves to those standards.

As long as there are multiple generations in the workforce, co-workers will never be on the same page about these unspoken rules that seem obvious to some but odd to others.

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Boomers and Gen X insist on following 7 unspoken office rules their younger co-workers don’t understand:

1. Treat your boss like they’re always right

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Office hierarchy means a lot to boomers and Gen X. They believe authority figures deserve respect no matter what, so they would never question their boss or complain about them behind their back.

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Young people expect anyone who wants their respect to earn it, including their boss. They think that respect goes both ways, regardless of someone’s job title. And if there’s a problem, they aren’t afraid to speak up about it.

According to data from The Harris Poll, 70% of workers have had to deal with a toxic boss before. But Gen Z is the most likely to challenge their boss’ right to act that way. The status quo isn’t good enough for young employees who don’t think their job should take over their life.

2. Keep every email you send formal

Emails sound pretty old-fashioned now that so many workers are used to communicating through platforms like Slack and Teams. A Forbes Advisor survey found that email is still most employees’ favorite way to communicate, though.

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The disconnect comes from how different workers write emails. Boomers and Gen X stick to the formal structure they were taught years ago, complete with a greeting and signature. Meanwhile, their younger co-workers don’t write emails very differently than they would an instant message.

Young people just don’t think it’s necessary to address someone on their team who works right down the hall by their title, but older employees won’t budge.

3. Show up early to prove how serious you are

Punctuality is important, but people don’t agree on exactly what that means. Boomers and Gen X think it’s best to get to work early as a sign of their dedication, but their younger counterparts would never show up early when they aren’t getting paid for it.

Psychologist Chivonna Childs, PhD, said that a pattern of lateness causes problems because people don’t think they can rely on you. As for arriving early, it really comes down to personal preference. It seems like different generations will just have to agree to disagree.

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4. Don’t admit to being stressed out about your work

In the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ 2024 Workplace Mental Health Poll, 52% of employees said they had felt burned out in the last year. Even though that’s something a majority of workers can relate to, they don’t think it should be handled the same way.

Stress just isn’t something that boomers and Gen X bring up at work. Honestly, they don’t bring it up much at all because of how stigmatized mental health was when they were younger. Mentioning their stress would feel like complaining to them.

Young people are much more open about their mental health, including the stress they feel at work. They feel comfortable talking about it because they know everyone understands. In their opinion, staying silent would just make things worse.

5. Dress professionally, even if it’s not required

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The whole idea of dressing for success seems like something that young employees gave up on entirely. Boomers and Gen X would never dream of showing up at the office in anything less than business casual, but everyone else thinks they’re overdressed.

Companies are well aware that young people don’t want to stick to a dress code, according to HR and employment attorney Zach Bombatch. Still, employers are pushing for a higher standard, so no one thinks, “If you’re dressed more casually, you’re not taking your work as seriously.”

Despite what older workers are used to and what employers want, young people probably won’t give up their quest to dress casually anytime soon. They don’t see a reason to be any more uncomfortable at work than they already are.

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6. Take every opportunity to socialize with your co-workers

When young employees get to work, they’re focused on doing their job and leaving as soon as they can. Chatting over lunch or staying late to celebrate someone’s birthday just doesn’t feel like a priority to them.

Boomers and Gen X are used to a different environment. They started working during an era when co-workers treated each other like family. Working alongside virtual strangers wouldn’t make sense.

Scott Ford, president of consulting firm California Builder Services, insisted there are benefits to colleagues socializing with each other. Young people aren't buying it, though.

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7. Use small talk as an icebreaker before discussing business

Since employees from younger generations stick to the mentality that they should keep their head down and get their work done quickly, they think any kind of small talk is totally pointless.

Boomer and Gen X workers are used to opening meetings with some casual conversation, and they would never rush straight to business when talking to a client. They see friendliness as a tool that’s key to their success.

Some people think small talk is “a vital part of social interaction and relationship-building,” while others think it’s “trivial or unnecessary,” according to psychotherapist Kaytee Gillis, LCSW. A lot of factors affect how someone feels about it, but their age might be the biggest one.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.