Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers All Have Very Different Ideas Of What A Boring Life Looks Like

Boredom feels super unsettling, so we all do whatever we can to avoid it, even though we can learn from it. Of course, that varies from person to person.

What’s interesting is that what someone thinks is a boring life depends on the generation they’re a part of. Each generation has its own values and goals that make boring look different to them.

Avoiding a boring life is different based on what feels right to each generation.

Not living a boring life is really about living out your values and doing what fulfills you. Some age groups find that in routine, while others find it in spontaneity.

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Boomers think that a boring life is one without purpose.

Baby boomers are a generation of high-achievers. They devoted much of their lives to working hard. They’ve always been very community-oriented as well, whether that meant raising their families or building strong friendships.

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For boomers, a passive life is a boring one. They always want to be working towards something and thrive with a structured life. While some might think that kind of routine is boring, it gives them a sense of purpose that keeps them going.

This generation is proud of their dedication and enjoys seeing the results of their work. A stable life makes them feel like they’re doing things right. Boring would be having no motivation and no clear direction.

Gen X’s idea of a boring life is one that leaves no time for fun.

Boring is not really a word you’ll find in Gen X’s vocabulary. As kids, they were forced to become self-reliant early with very little parental supervision. Now, they’re extremely busy taking care of both their elderly parents and their own children.

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After watching their parents basically become workaholics, Gen X wanted something totally different for themselves. They strive for a healthy work-life balance that lets them make time for having fun along with completing their responsibilities.

Gen X wouldn’t necessarily call boomers’ goal of a stable life boring, but they do think a strict routine makes it easy to get stuck in a rut. They keep trying new things as much as they can to keep their lives exciting. Their comfort zones are the most boring places of all.

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Millennials think a stable life can be boring if there’s nothing fulfilling about it.

It’s really important for millennials to find meaning in their lives. They want that purpose in their jobs and in their personal lives, too. It's why they prioritize self-care activities like therapy and exercise.

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Millennials also think broadening their horizons is important when it comes to fulfillment. One report found that their second largest goal after financial stability was traveling. They desperately want to experience new things, even if it makes their lives unpredictable.

Having a good job and a happy family are great things that millennials value. But they also know that doing what people expect of them and achieving the world’s definition of success could leave them feeling empty. They could look like they have it all and still think life is boring.

Gen Z feels like they’re living a boring life if they don’t get to express themselves.

Unlike older generations, Gen Z doesn’t remember life before social media. They’re used to everything moving at a fast pace, even though it sometimes leaves them feeling like they have to keep up with other people.

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A quiet life just isn’t for them. They care deeply about their families, especially their parents, and about the world around them. Gen Z wants to feel like they’re making a difference instead of just sitting on their hands and letting life happen to them.

For Gen Z, boring means having nothing to look forward to. They want full lives that are about so much more than just going to work. Being forced into conformity before many of them even find out who they are sounds like a nightmare to them.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.