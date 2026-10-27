Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomer Employees Act Very Different In Work Meetings

Meetings are a standard part of professional life for pretty much everyone, and they always have been, but that doesn't mean that all employees are thrilled about sitting through tons of meetings. Older professionals may be used to sitting down for extended talks between bosses and coworkers, but younger generations that are just coming into their own tend to question whether those formal chats are more time-consuming than they are productive.

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers often act much differently in work meetings.

There was a time when meetings were one of the most important ways for boomer colleagues to communicate, but now that there are so many other options, younger employees would rather do just about anything else with their time.

Boomers show up for in-person meetings prepared and ready to participate.

This generation is known for having an incredibly strong work ethic. They take their jobs seriously, which translates into how they act in meetings. You’ll rarely hear them complaining that a meeting wasn’t necessary.

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Baby boomers like having the chance to talk to their team face-to-face. They’re much more comfortable with in-person communication than anything virtual, especially for topics so sensitive or significant that they require a meeting.

Boomers bring their hard-working energy to every meeting. They’re the ones who do their research ahead of time and can reference emails from the boss without batting an eye. Younger generations might find them too earnest, but they think doing anything less would be neglecting their job.

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Gen X wants to get their work done, so they try to keep meetings short and sweet.

Even though Gen X is close to boomers in age, they have a different attitude about work. Their top priority is getting results, but they aren’t as likely to be workaholics who strive to do that at the expense of their personal lives.

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Gen X likes to keep their heads down and get their work done instead of getting involved in office politics. If they can do something on their own, they prefer to do exactly that. They do know that some meetings are unavoidable, and those are the only ones they’re willing to attend.

Unlike some other generations, Gen X doesn’t need someone looking over their shoulder to keep them on track. They show up at meetings expecting a quick presentation and rundown of the necessities, but you won’t catch them sticking around to chat when there are better things they could do with their time.

Millennials are doing too many things to stop and focus on a meeting.

Millennials like having an open line of communication with their boss, but that doesn’t mean they want that communication to happen during formal meetings. Technology is a normal part of their lives, and they’d much rather use that than sit in a conference room.

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This generation is full of contradictions. They try to stay organized but are also suffering from severe burnout. Millennials are more likely to think they can get more done on their own than they can in a team meeting.

It might sound bad to older coworkers, but millennials feel like they don’t really have time for meetings. When they do end up in one, they try to multitask. They’re also not above validating their co-workers’ concerns and then never really doing anything to address them.

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Gen Z thinks meetings ruin productivity, so they don’t beat around the bush.

Gen Z is shaking up the workplace with their approach to meetings and pretty much everything else. They think enjoying their job is just as important as earning a paycheck. It’s not really surprising that they don’t see frequent meetings as a part of that.

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They grew up with technology, so they prefer sending quick, informal messages to their co-workers. While boomers would have a hard time getting anything done that way, Gen Z actually finds it more productive.

When Gen Z does have to sit through a meeting, they want it to be casual. They would rather attend virtual meetings that give them more flexibility. They’re also very honest. Gen Z never hides their opinion behind corporate jargon. They want to get out of meetings as fast as possible, so they get straight to the point.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.