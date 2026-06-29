6 Firm Gen Z Beliefs Boomers Think Are Basically Delusional

Gen Z has a unique mindset that has undoubtedly been influenced by technology and social change. Some behaviors are more pronounced than others, and these beliefs, which became widespread thanks to social media, completely befuddle boomers.

There's been an age war between boomers and Gen Z online for years now, dating back to the popularity of the snarky comment "OK, Boomer" circa 2019. Ever since, neither has been able to understand the other's cultural differences, and it has everything to do with the decades each generation was raised in.

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Gen Z holds firm on certain beliefs that boomers think are delusional:

1. 'Rules are for thee, not for me'

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Gen Z, particularly those on the cusp of Gen Alpha, have become lax about rules. This is probably most evident in classrooms and at 9-to-5 jobs. And while every generation in their youth has felt the need to revolt against structure as a sign of progressive change, older generations, regardless of their own past behavior, like to point the finger. That doesn't mean there isn't some truth to the criticisms.

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Parenting has changed over the last 50 years. Boomers grew up in an era that placed heavy emphasis on manners and on respecting adults and the rules they deemed important. Gen Z was raised to express their emotions, not suppress them. Their Gen X parents became overinvolved and, in some cases, coddled their kids in response to their more wild childhoods.

The younger generation views rules as a restraint on their creative freedom, but boomers see them as a way to respect those around them and establish a steady system. Boomers were also much more limited in their teenage years, which makes rebellious teens look far wilder to older folks.

2. Clothes that purposefully don't fit are seen as stylish

If you ask the younger generations, they'll probably tell a story about wearing ripped jeans to an outing and a grandparent commenting that the cost should've been cut for less fabric. It may be a joke, but some boomers don't understand the fashion trends circulating among Gen Z.

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Crop tops with big, baggy jeans, and overflowing "dad" shirts with mini shorts are all the rage, but for older generations who like their clothes to fit just right, it seems silly. Boomers came from a time of style when a tailored suit was chic, and baby tees were literally meant for babies.

Gen Z has taken liberties in exploring the boundaries of fashion, particularly in the last decade, and that has been exacerbated by the influence of social media, so these trends that seem out there make complete sense.

What Gen Z has to remember is that every generation sought connection and autonomy through fashion, and that meant intentionally angering the older cohorts. There will come a day when Gen Z looks down its nose at the trends that Gen Alpha, Gen Beta, and all the generations yet to come think are cool.

3. Ghosting people they aren't interested in

With the popularity of dating apps for Gen Z, twenty-somethings will frequently strike up conversations with potential partners, only to ghost them days later. It has become something of an unspoken rule that expressing disinterest is only necessary after a date or several weeks of talking.

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But for boomers, this behavior is downright rude. When Annika Olson, a writer at USA Today, explained the concept to her 77-year-old father, he said, "'But why would you just ignore someone like that?'"

Her dad argued that phones embolden young people's sense of anonymity and have created a disconnect that makes it easier for people to act without considering others' feelings. Gen Z may not be personally offended by this act when it happens to them, but for older generations who were taught to communicate face-to-face, it looks disrespectful.

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4. Needing to record and post everything

It seems like everyone wants to become viral for something, and it's not just limited to Gen Z. Millennials and even some Gen Xers have begun to buy into the fun of uploading silly videos, even oversharing, on the internet.

Needless to say, a lot has changed in the fifty or so years when boomers were similar ages to Gen Z now. If you wanted to share something funny, you called up your friend and told them. Those people who were in your close circle were the ones to hear about your life, not strangers on the internet.

It's not uncommon to see a young person uploading a video of themselves crying on TikTok. "I'd die of embarrassment before I'd do that. No self-respect, no sense of privacy, and no shame," shared one boomer with Buzzfeed, expressing confusion with social media sharing.

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5. Rage-baiting is funny

Gen Z is known for its biting humor and the ability to poke fun at things (even when they probably shouldn't). One of the newest developments is the idea of rage-baiting, or purposefully acting in a negative, frustrating way to get a rise out of people.

One of the main targets of this, aside from their peers, is boomers. What starts as seemingly harmless fun leaves an infuriated victim, with older generations viewing it as a manipulative tactic for attention. In their eyes, it's risky behavior when you can't predict how the other person will react.

This trend is not the sole example of internet humor that has confused other generations. Memes that have circulated, such as "six-seven" and "fairy comments," have left others just as puzzled and frustrated as the popularity of rage-baiting tactics.

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6. Following trends will make you look cool, even if you don't agree with them

Influencers are working overtime to push out products and ideologies, and Gen Z is eating it up. Sometimes they don't even like the product, but its exposure and popularity make it a trend to literally buy into.

For boomers, though, style and interests are not influenced by others' opinions. They've reached an age where their own wants and needs take precedent over social status. But that mentality will eventually come from Gen Z as well.

That's the thing about generational wars. They get heated, but they are virtually rinse-and-repeat. Every generation thinks its beliefs and ideals are the best, and with age comes change. Gen Z should absolutely embrace their distaste for old-fashioned ways. They just need to be prepared for the eventuality that someday, "Ok, Gen Zer" will be the insult they never anticipated.

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Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.