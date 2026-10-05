Gen Z Often Says 9 Phrases To People They Love Without Realizing How Rude It Comes Off

If you put people from different generations in the same room and told them to talk, they'd sound very different. At least they would be interpreted differently.

That’s just normal for people in different age groups, but it can still lead to major misunderstandings. A clear example of this comes from Gen Zers who say things they think are harmless, even though their older loved ones might think they were insulted.

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Things Gen Zers carelessly say that actually hurt loved ones' feelings:

1. ‘It’s not that deep’

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This is Gen Z’s way of telling someone that whatever they’re worried about really isn’t a big deal. It’s actually a sign that they care, but it sounds like they’re writing the other person off.

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Although it’s not their intention, this kind of phrase feels very emotionally invalidating. It has a dismissive tone that comes across as “shut up” more than “don’t worry,” which makes it an easy way to hurt someone who might not even know that they're using the word deep as a synonym for serious.

2. ‘That sounds like a you problem’

Gen Z has a knack for turning pretty much anything into a joke, even when it’s not appropriate. Calling someone’s concerns a “you problem” is one of their many ways to sound carefree while also saying they don’t want to deal with something.

It can be hard to defend this phrase at all unless it’s truly a joke, and even then, it still has a sarcastic vibe that makes it seem like they’re ignoring the people they care about. That could make them second-guess themselves, especially when they don’t understand the context.

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3. ‘I’m not even going to respond to that’

There are really two directions this could go in. A Gen Zer might say they’re not responding to something that sounds ridiculously hilarious because they simply can’t, or they might say it to signal they aren’t going to get caught up in an argument.

The world is full of conflicts that tear even the closest people apart, so it makes sense that they would want to avoid that. But older and wiser people have learned that talking through disagreements with respect helps everyone understand each other better. It’s not worth it to shut a conversation down just because it feels uncomfortable.

4. ‘You’re doing that thing again’

One Gen Zer could tell say this to another person their age, and they would instantly know what they meant. For other generations, it just sounds unnecessarily critical.

Gen Z has some kind of unspoken code that forces them to call each other out for bad habits. Because they’re used to it, none of them take it personally. The same can’t be said for someone who doesn’t even know what they mean by “that thing.”

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Criticism usually reveals more about the person saying it than the person they’re saying it to, though. There’s no reason to feel bad about this when Gen Z says it without even thinking.

5. ‘That’s embarrassing’

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There are very few situations where a Gen Zer would tell someone what they said or did is embarrassing and actually mean for them to take it to heart. For a generation that feels like pretty much anything can be an awkward moment, something being labeled embarrassing is usually a cause for laughter instead of cringing.

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The problem is older generations take embarrassment literally. They think someone they care about is judging them, which most people try to avoid. This is one case when Gen Z might want to think about their word choices more carefully around anyone who thinks their slang is like a foreign language.

6. ‘I literally don’t care’

Because Gen Z is used to feeling a lot of social pressure, they’ve started using their apathy like armor. It’s supposed to send the message that they won’t let other people and their opinions faze them.

Most people think that someone who says they don’t care actually doesn’t care, though. That makes it seem like young people are seriously lacking empathy. Some might argue that they are, but that’s not what they mean at all.

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7. ‘Don’t make this awkward’

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when everyone started to describe pretty much everything as awkward. To be fair, it was definitely before Gen Z’s time, so any hurt feelings they cause with this one might not be entirely their fault.

People try really hard to not be awkward because they think it makes them stand out in the worst way, but it actually has social benefits. So there’s no reason to beat yourself up over an awkward moment, especially since Gen Z doesn’t seem to have a very clear definition of the word.

8. ‘I’m just being honest’

We’re taught that honesty is a good thing, but it’s super easy for someone to take it too far and say something that’s so brutally honest that it was totally unnecessary.

Gen Zers use the phrase like millennials used “no offense” before them. It makes it pretty clear that they know they said something hurtful, but they’re doing their best to justify it. This is one that Gen Z needs to rethink because it’s causing serious harm, even in their own generation.

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9. ‘You’re doing way too much’

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It’s totally understandable that someone would think they were being insulted if they were accused of doing too much. That sounds really bad, especially since a lot of people have a fear of being perceived as too much in general.

This is just the way Gen Z likes to point out someone is overthinking, though. Overthinking can be very negative, so it can be helpful for a loved one to gently warn someone they’re doing it. But Gen Z’s way of doing so feels aggressive to anyone who isn’t familiar with it.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.