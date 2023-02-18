'Funeral Potatoes' Are A Thing — Here's How To Make Them

There’s a reason why some foods have earned the title of being comfort foods. Aside from the obvious comfort factor, these foods warm our whole bodies up and just make us feel good.

One of these so-called comfort foods is funeral potatoes.

While the name leaves a lot to be desired and might even be a little bit of a turn-off, this dish is actually quite delicious and is not half as gloomy as its name suggests.

What are funeral potatoes?

Funeral potatoes actually first appeared as far back as the early 1900s when Latter-Day Saints Relief Society cookbooks started including recipes for them. In many parts of the Midwest and the South, especially in Utah and Idaho, funeral potatoes are actually a traditional meal.

The potatoes are prepared as a cheesy casserole and combined with sour cream, cream soup, and either potato chips or crushed cornflakes to give it some crunch.

The potatoes became symbolic of showing sympathy and providing comfort to those in times of grief.

This meal isn't really all that perplexing if you think about it. It's basically just a potato casserole, which is actually a quite common recipe. It's the name that really has people mystified. And, let's be honest, potato casseroles are one of the best comfort foods you can make.

Although they're associated with funerals, because that is their name, they don't have to always be made for funerals. Even those who are already familiar with funeral potatoes often make them to be eaten whenever they just need a little comfort.

If funeral potatoes don't sit well with you, you can also call them by their alternate name: cheesy potato casserole.

Why are they called funeral potatoes?

The potatoes received their name after being served as an after-funeral staple by Mormon Relief Societies and quickly became a Mormon standard.

Ever since, the dish has been a popular item to bring to funerals to share comfort with those who need it most. It's almost tradition to do so in the religion of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

How to Make Funeral Potatoes

Ingredients

2 lbs hash browns

1/2 cup butter

2 (10 3/4 ounce) cans condensed cream of chicken soup

1-pint sour cream

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup onion, chopped

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups longhorn cheese, grated, firmly packed

1 1/2 cups cornflakes, crushed

4 tablespoons butter, melted

Directions

1. Saute onion in 1 tablespoon butter until translucent.

2. Mix all ingredients together, except cornflakes, and 4 tablespoons butter.

3. Put potato mixture into a 9x13-inch baking pan.

4. Combine cornflakes and butter, and sprinkle evenly over the top of the casserole.

5. Bake at 350 degrees F for 40-50 minutes, or until heated and bubbly.

6. Serve and enjoy while hot!

Sloane Solomon is a professional writer and editor who graduated from the University of Colorado with a Bachelors in English Writing.