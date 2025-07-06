8 Things Fun People Do On A Regular Basis To Reclaim Their Time And Sanity

Whatever you think your reason is for feeling bored in life, there are always more than enough ways to get out of this rut and make your life interesting, fun, and filled with passion. Get out there and start making fun things happen. (MAFA: Make America Fun Again?)

Waiting around and binge-watching while doom-scrolling will not make life beautiful. It never can. Learn to understand yourself better — as well as what you find fun — and make sure you take small steps and move ahead at a pace you’re comfortable with.

Here are eight fun things people do on a regular basis to reclaim their time and sanity:

1. Say yes to something unfamiliar

Start by doing something simple that’s not usual for you. If you find that doing new things appears scary, then start small. But do start. Do your grocery shopping in a new store in a different neighborhood.

Take a different route to work. Take the subway to work instead of driving. Try a new cuisine from a new restaurant. Visit a part of the town you’ve never been to. Do anything. But do something new each week. Even the smallest things can make the largest impact.

2. Find fun in the ordinary

Erika Andrade / Pexels

It’s easy to focus on all the bad things in life. You wake up and leave for work, and all you see are unhappy faces trying to get through another day, trying to survive their unhappy lives.

The way we see the world and the people around us can change the way we think. This is why it is important that you train your mind to look at the good things in life, the things that you enjoy, and that make you feel better.

Practicing gratitude and writing down a few things you’re thankful for in life can help you tap into your heart and feel a lot more positive. As you start looking at the good things in life, you will start looking for and doing more good things to add to your gratitude list.

Studies show that regularly writing down things you're grateful for can lead to increased happiness, optimism, and life satisfaction, while also reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Gratitude journaling has also been found to improve sleep quality, lower blood pressure, and even promote physical exercise.

3. Jump into a new craft, hobby, or activity

If you are bored, then go out there and learn something you've always fancied. Take a guitar class or join a new cooking class. Learn whatever you’re interested in and passionate about. Sign up for a weekend workshop, enroll in a course, take a new class, and use your time smartly.

This will not only help to stimulate your senses, but will enable you to become a part of a group working towards a common goal. This is undoubtedly a great way to kick boredom out of your life.

4. Get silly and sweaty

Rodrigo Ortego / Pexels

Cliché alert! But it’s a cliché because it works. When we are bummed or bored or burnt out, we tend to do neglect our health. But exercising can reset this and make you feel a lot better in the long run. A healthy workout routine coupled with healthy eating can bring a drastic change in your body and mind. So start exercising ASAP. There’s no age limit. And if you already work out, then start a new and challenging workout routine.

If you’re an avid gym-goer, then you can take up rock climbing, swimming, or hiking. This can make you feel that passion you long for. And as you feel good about how you look, you will feel a lot better about yourself.

Incorporating regular exercise into your routine can lead to enhanced time management skills. Studies suggest that exercise can influence time perception, leading to time feeling like it's passing more slowly, which might contribute to a heightened sense of control.

5. Strike up a convo with someone random

Striking up a conversation with a stranger can be one of the hardest things for most of us. But it can also be one of the most exciting experiences ever. Introduce yourself to someone you find interesting and ask if they have some time to talk with you.

Yes, this will feel highly awkward and weird at first, but it’s alright. That’s exactly what you want to feel. Something new. Something different. This will help you to gain new perspectives in life, understand people better, learn something new, and even make new friends.

6. Make space for a just-for-fun hustle

Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Do you love painting? Cooking? Singing? Writing? Karate? There has to be something you’re passionate about and you love doing, but you might not have been in practice for some time or even years.

Well, it’s time to hone your skills and create what you love. Write a new story, create some art, cook a new dish, sing a new cover song, learn a new martial arts move, or whatever you find interesting. Practice it well and share it on social media with all your friends and family.

Not only will you find out how great you are at doing what you love, but it will also motivate you to practice more and get better. Being creative, pursuing your interests, and starting a side project is a great way to deal with boredom.

Side projects, especially those with manageable milestones, can help you hone your time management skills. A 2022 study explained that, like most tasks, projects that are broken down are great to help you learn to prioritize tasks.

7. Vibe with someone new

Yes, there are a lot of dating apps out there, and it’s easier than ever to find a date. But it’s even better to get out and flirt with people you find attractive.

Meet more people and enjoy the experience, even if you’re getting rejected. It’s not like you’re breaking up with the love of your life. So, why bother with what they think about you?

If you are feeling bored in life, then dating new people will make you go out, meet new people, and have some fun. And who knows, your date might even turn out to be your life partner.

8. Step into uncharted fun territory

One simple, yet effective way to get rid of boredom from life is to go and do something you’ve never done before. It can be absolutely anything. From something very simple, like going out of town, to something crazy, like skydiving. Take a small step or the largest one you can make.

When you test your limits and face your fears, boredom can disappear faster than you will realize, giving your life a much-needed facelift.

Theo Harrison is a writer who focuses on self-care, health and wellness, and self-love.