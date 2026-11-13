Kids Who Didn't Have To Worry About Money Growing Up Carry 5 Frugal Habits Into Adulthood

Living a frugal lifestyle by sticking to smart habits not only helps you, but your kids as well, teaching them mistakes to avoid. Children who grew up not having to worry about their parents making ends meet usually have those same frugal habits in their adult lives.

1. They don't take unnecessary financial risks

Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Kids that watched their parents be smart with their money want to be just as smart with their own. They aren't the types of people to take financial risks as a result. The risk of not making your money back or spending too much are just far too high for these frugal adults.

For people raised in homes where they never had to worry about finances, things like playing the lotto or having investment portfolios seem risky and irresponsible. With young people today taking way too many unwise risks, frugal folks make it their mission to stay financially stable.

Advertisement

2. They wear the clothes they have instead of buying new stuff all the time

Every person who grew up with the Disney channel remembers that line in The Lizzie McGuire Movie that haunts them to this day: "Lizzie McGuire, you are an outfit repeater!" From the time that movie aired, young people thought that repeating the same outfit was a bad thing.

In reality, outfit repeating is normal. In fact, people should repeat outfits. Wearing an outfit one time and disposing of the clothes afterwards is a huge waste of money and is incredibly bad for the environment. Fash fashion leaves a massive carbon footprint and has disturbing ethical concerns, too.

So, frugal adults learned from their parents to keep wearing their clothes until they can't anymore. Clothes only really need to be thrown away or donated when they're falling apart or don't fit right anymore. Then and only then is when frugal adults make room in their closet for something new, but likely thrifted.

3. People raised by financially secure parents often embrace a more DIY lifestyle

While DIY and thrifting are very trendy, it isn't just a trend to frugal adults who grew up not having to worry about money. A DIY lifestyle allows them to pick up less-than-desirable pieces and make them into masterpieces. It helps that DIY is super fun, too.

Advertisement

Thrifting allows people to save money by buying furniture or clothing for cheap. Once it's theirs, they're able to do with it as they please. Many people end up taking off the paint and applying a new wood finish themselves. It just takes getting creative with where and how you get your furniture.

4. They are very serious about not getting into debt

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Anyone that's been in any kind of debt will tell you that it takes much longer to pay it off than it does to accrue it. This is because all of the interest that piles up month over month.

A lot of the time, people are paying off the interest rather than paying off the principal of the debt at all. But people who are serious about saving money make sure they don't go into debt if they can help it.

Some debt, like paying off a mortgage or student loans, is unavoidable. But credit card debt doesn't have to become a nightmare when you're in the mindset these frugal adults are.

5. They chase after free opportunities that save them money

Because of how they were raised, frugal people find every free opportunity around them. If it's free, why shouldn't they?

Advertisement

Libraries are full of resources and entertainment that they can borrow. Some libraries even have supplies for different fun weekend plans. There are free exercises classes and even free passes to museums.

People who want to save money take advantage of what's offered to them. It helps them save on pieces of media that cost quite a lot, while immersing themselves in their communities.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.