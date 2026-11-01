People With Lots Of Time But Not Much Money Do 5 Free Things To Stay Busy

People who are on a strict budget don't need to skip out on fun just because they can't afford to eat out every night. There are plenty of free things to do.

This isn't going to be your typical go-for-a-walk or read-a-book list. We all know those things exist and are available. These are things you might not necessarily think of doing, but they're still free (or almost free) ways to fill your time. Some might be a little unusual, but that's the point!

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5 activities people who have limited funds can do for fun:

1. People-watch

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The great thing about people-watching is you can do it anywhere. It's a fun conversation starter and a cute way to get to know someone or bond with a friend. But it's also a good way to spend some time alone without being stuck at home.

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We actually used to have a name for this kind of person: the flâneur. The term originated in 19th-century France and describes someone who strolls through the city, observing their surroundings without necessarily having a particular destination in mind. Think of it as wandering with a purpose, except the purpose is simply to see what's going on around you. And the best part? You don't have to buy anything or even have someone to do it with.

2. Read old advice columns

Maybe reading is already how you enjoy spending your free time. I mean, if you're reading this right now, it could be a pretty good way to fill up some time without spending a dime. But have you ever thought of going into the archives and reading some older articles or advice columns? Well, you should.

Old advice columns can range from being genuinely funny to surprisingly relatable, even decades after they were written. People have always had complicated emotions that are hard to understand. Reading about someone else's dilemma can be entertaining, but it can also provide some unexpected comfort.

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3. Learn chess

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Look, we've all heard of chess, and a lot of us know how to play. But even though it's been around forever, I was surprised to realize that not everyone in their 20s knows the rules.

What makes chess so great is that it's a game of endless possibilities. Every move changes the board, and you have to think about what your opponent might do next while figuring out how to protect your own pieces. There's always something new to learn.

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There are free websites and apps where you can learn the rules and even play with other people online. And once you get comfortable with the game, you can teach a friend and play with them.

4. Volunteer at an animal shelter

Sometimes, the best way to fill your free time is to do something that benefits someone else, and volunteering is a great place to start. If you love animals, look into volunteering at a local animal shelter.

And volunteering isn't the same thing as working. If animals aren't your thing, there are plenty of other organizations that rely on volunteers. You could help out at a food pantry, assist with community events, spend time with older adults, or look into local organizations that need help with administrative tasks.

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5. Look up your favorite celebrities' home tours

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Have you ever heard of the digital magazine Architectural Digest? I'm sure you've seen a clip or two, even if the name doesn't automatically ring a bell. The publication has a popular series called Open Door, where celebrities give viewers tours of their homes, showing everything from their interior design choices to their more unusual personal collections.

Watching these tours can be a fun way to spend some time, especially if you're interested in design or pop culture. You can even make it a group activity with friends, comparing each celebrity's taste and talking about what you would do differently.

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You can find many of these tours on YouTube for free, so you don't need a subscription or streaming service to watch them. You might discover some design inspiration for your own space, or you might simply enjoy getting a glimpse into a lifestyle that's very different from your own. My favorite is Dakota Johnson's. [Check it out here.]

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.