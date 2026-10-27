Financially Draining Adult Children Are Known To Mess Up 8 Aspects Of Their Own Lives

Around half of Gen Zers receive financial support from their parents.

For many, it's because of how unaffordable everything is. But there are plenty of adult children who receive money from their parents while simultaneously messing up parts of their lives. They're draining their parents financially and it's harming everyone around them.

Things financially draining adult children tend to mess up in their own lives

1. Their family dynamics

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Entitled adults continue to rely on their parents for support, existing in relationships that have probably always been strained. A 2014 study also found that sustained financial support can put pressure on a parent-child relationship, sabotaging closeness.

Family dynamics suffer in the hands of financially draining adult children who ignore their parents' needs and put their own well-being over the goals of the people who raised them.

2. Their own motivation and goals

Financial support from parents lowers adult children's self-efficacy in many households, according to a study published in Work and Occupations. Draining their parents financially also comes with serious personal consequences.

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Their own goals suffer because they're reliant on parents for a sense of stability. They feel their parents owe them something to set them up for success, instead of trying to figure it out themselves. They become less mature, motivated adults.

3. Their parents' financial stability

According to a Bankrate survey, around 61% of parents financially supporting their adult children have had to sacrifice to continue helping. While many of these people may not realize the strain their parents have taken on, there are also plenty of entitled adult children who continue to receive it despite knowing the sacrifice their parents have made.

They're messing up their parents' financial stability. They're draining their parents of their retirement or paying their own bills, and yet, nothing changes.

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4. Their self-esteem

Financial support from parents tends to negatively impact an adult child's self-esteem. For adults who feel shame or guilt around taking money from their parents, their confidence suffers most. It removes a sense of agency from their lives, and it can also create a burden where they feel responsible for appeasing their parents.

These adults are likely struggling with confidence in ways that mess up so many parts of their lives. They're ruining their self-esteem, as well as relationships in their families and even their professional lives.

5. Romantic relationships

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When adult children feel a responsibility and obligation to their parents, their romantic relationships suffer. They're committed to their partners, but there's also a complicated commitment to their parents in a financial sense. This can cause resentment and frustration in their relationships.

If these people feel like their parents owe them something, it can cause tension in their relationships. And it's not surprising, considering someone's finances can affect their relationships in quite negative ways.

6. Their decision-making skills

Financially draining adult children often have a back-up plan with their parents when money is in the picture. When they're making big life decisions, they don't have to weigh the pros and cons too much because they have people to fall back on.

This kind of support comes at the expense of their agency and independence. And unfortunately, it also tethers them to their parents for much longer than they likely need support.

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7. Their career growth and goals

Financial support can sometimes create a buffer for adult children going through a difficult time, giving them a way to find stability on their own again. But because this can soften their motivation to grow, their careers can suffer long-term if they're always using the financial support as an escape route.

Instead of using the cushion of that support to make financial decisions or set their careers up for success, they use it as a justification to stay comfortable and stagnant.

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8. Platonic relationships

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On top of creating tension and resentment in romantic relationships, adult friendships can suffer in the face of constant financial support from parents. There are dynamics where an adult child is responsibly taking support and using it to their advantage while acknowledging the privilege, but a more entitled version of that person can sabotage their social life.

There's a sense of awkwardness when they make decisions that would only realistically come from someone financially independent. So, in their friendships, it creates a disconnection that urges their friends to think about just how irresponsible and immature they are.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.