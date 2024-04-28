Florida Police Officer Drops Off Customer's Grocery Order After Arresting Delivery Driver

They were not about to let the food go to waste!

Written on Apr 28, 2024

female police officer standing outside squad car kali9 / Canva Pro
When a man ordered groceries to be delivered to his home, he was flabbergasted when police officers arrived at the door with the order instead. 

Thankfully, the man wasn’t in any trouble, and the officers ensured that his groceries would not go to waste. 

The police officer delivered the man's grocery order after arresting his delivery driver. 

The footage of the officer making the delivery to a Titusville, Florida resident, captured by his Ring camera, went viral after it was shared online. 

Joe Neu was expecting his groceries to be delivered to his home. However, his delivery driver never showed. 

RELATED: A Police Officer Asked Goodwill Store To Donate A Pair Of Shoes To A Homeless Woman — They Refused

Instead, a female police officer approached the front door and rang the doorbell. “Hello, you ordered groceries?” she asked Neu’s wife when she answered the door.

When she confirmed that she and her husband had placed a grocery order, the officer informed her that their delivery driver had been arrested for undisclosed reasons. 

Ring footage also captured two officers carrying in the couple's groceries.

Neu praised the officers and thanked them for their service. “They definitely went above and beyond and did a wonderful job,” he told FOX 35.

"My dad was a police officer when I was growing up, so I have the utmost respect for them. So, when I saw that, it was wonderful to see.” 

RELATED: A Mom Calls The Cops On Her 5-Year-Old Daughter And The Police Are Not Happy About It

It was later revealed that the delivery driver, Richard Robertson, was wanted on felony charges in Texas and Florida. 

When officers noticed Robertson's car, they pulled him over and arrested him — but were not about to let a blameless couple’s groceries go to waste! 

"Titusville Police were successful in the arrest of a wanted felon off the city streets. However, we remain compassionate and appreciative of our citizens, and we’re happy to complete the delivery of paid groceries to a valued community member,” Titusville police wrote in a statement to FOX 35. 

Police officers like the ones depicted in the video footage play a crucial role in helping our communities in various ways.

Not only do they engage with community events, build trust, and foster positive relationships with residents, but they also strive to make a difference.

three smiling police officers Photo: Kindel Media / Canva Pro

Officers looking to make a positive impact within their own communities should take note of the Titusville officers’ actions.

The job is more than just protecting and serving. It is about enhancing the quality of life for all residents and building trust. 

RELATED: Fallen Officer's Entire Department Showed Up To Escort His Son To School On His First Day Of Kindergarten

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.