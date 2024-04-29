An Author Bragged About Reporting Flight Attendants For Using Their Phones On The Plane — So They Retaliated

After a woman was displeased with the service she received on recent flights, she decided to report the flight attendants and post photos of them online. While the woman believed her actions would get her the justice she felt she deserved, most people online took the flight attendants' side — and even got revenge on their behalf.

The woman bragged about reporting flight attendants for using their phones on the flight.

Author and literacy consultant Angela B. Peery is a frequent flier of Delta Airlines, earning herself a “Diamond Medallion” tier status. However, she hasn’t been enjoying her most recent flights after noticing several flight attendants using their cell phones.

After taking unconsented photos of one flight attendant using their phone shortly before takeoff, she decided to report them to the company. She also shared the photo on the “Official Delta Diamond Medallion Group” on Facebook, along with a rant about the flight attendants.

A Fly Guy's Cabin Crew Lounge / Facebook

“This will be the third photo I’ve sent Delta in two weeks,” she wrote. “Three out of four flights, FAs (flight attendants) on their devices.”

She called the particular flight attendant in the photo, who is captured using their phone concealed behind a Delta device, “clever” for their actions. On another flight, Peery reported that she was dissatisfied with the service of a flight attendant named “Joshua,” who she said “hid in the galley and was overall [crappy].”

After complaining to Delta, she bragged that she was given a personal call from a Delta customer service agent and awarded 8,500 Skypesos, a slang for SkyMiles. Though Peery believed that she was truly “winning” in life, the Internet was about to prove her wrong.

People decided to leave negative reviews of the woman's book online in retaliation to her actions.

After learning that she authored the book, “What To Look For In Literacy,” many people flocked to Amazon to leave negative reviews.

“This book is written by a wretched [expletive] whose hobbies include harassing airline employees in exchange for frequent flyer miles,” one scathing reviewer wrote.

“Terrible book, save your money!” another person advised.

“Worst book I’ve read in quite some time. Save your money. The author clearly had no idea what she is talking about!!” another added.

A Fly Guy's Cabin Crew Lounge / Facebook

As of right now, the overall rating of the book is 1.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Despite the retaliation of people in support of the flight attendants, Peery stood her ground.

“It is against Delta policy for ANY employee to have their personal phone in view while working, even reservation agents,” she wrote in a follow-up post. “A Delta customer service agent called 4 hours after I sent my email and left a long, apologetic voicemail. She said, ‘You are 100% correct, and we thank you for bringing this to our attention.”

“FAs can only use their Sky Pro (Delta) device in flight and only in airplane mode and at certain times as directly related to safety,” she continued.

Peery also has a message for those who dubbed her a “Karen” and told her not to worry about flight attendants using their phones.

“This is a safety violation and a FIREABLE OFFENSE. Kind of a BIG DEAL,” she said. “Y’all have fun over in SkyMiles Life, DL apologists! And kiss my grits!”

Delta has yet to make an official statement regarding the incident or address staff policies.

Friends Stock / Shutterstock

Even if flight attendants are encouraged not to use their phones while on duty, it is important to remember that they are more than just flight attendants.

They likely have families back at home who they don’t see often and want to check in on. Understandably, they may use the opportunity while they are seated during take-off to send a quick message to their children, parents, or spouses to tell them they love them.

One member of the Official Delta Diamond Medallion Group, Marc Drew, emphasized this and put Peery in her place by reminding her that flight attendants have lives outside of their jobs.

"Did you even consider FA’s might be messaging their family/loved ones saying they miss them, checking [in on] them, [saying they] can’t wait to see them?” he commented. “The fact that you even posted this makes me see the worst in people at times.”

Drew also took a moment to express gratitude for all of the hard-working flight attendants.

“To any FA who sees this, thank you for all you do and the time you take away from your loved ones to make my flight experience a great one,” he wrote.

The next time you fly, make sure to thank your flight attendants and be kind to them, even if you happen to see them using their phones. You never know what kind of messages they are receiving on the other end.

