‘Fed Up’ Worker Says Going To Work Every Day Is ’Stupid’ — ‘They Give Me Little Pennies, Only $45K For The Year’

An employee candidly opened up about the realities of working full-time and the frustrations that come with putting up with bosses and companies that don't have an inkling of compassion and empathy for their employees.

In a TikTok video, an unnamed woman ranted about how tired and stressed she is from having to go to work every day and give her company her all without getting anything in return.

A 'fed up' worker claimed that going to work every day is 'stupid.'

"I refuse to be a part of this. I cannot continue to live my life like this. I'm fed up. The bag is not chasing me; I am chasing the bag. I'm working and working and barely want to get up in the morning," she remarked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking honestly, she pointed out that a lot of her frustrations come from the fact that she's not earning the amount of money she feels she deserves for the amount of effort she puts in. Talking about the company's owner, she claimed that they are making way more money than she and her other co-workers and living in an entirely different tax bracket while she's struggling.

She continued, insisting that it's even worse because her boss only views her as a number to move profits instead of an actual human being.

They don't know her name, they don't care about anything going on in her personal life, and they don't bother to ask. Instead, all they care about is the dedication that she puts into the job without rewarding her or encouraging her in any capacity.

"I can't do this, and I refuse to do this. Who made this up? Make something else up because this is stupid. This is real stupid," she added.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, she's not alone in feeling undervalued and pretty much ignored by her boss.

According to a January 2023 report by Workhuman, one in two employees only feel "somewhat valued" and one in 10 don't feel "valued at all." In its monthly Human Workplace Index, 46.4% reported the former and 10.7% reported the latter. Notably, 48.8% of women surveyed said they feel undervalued.

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

Advertisement

A lot of her feelings also boil down to burnout. Many full-time American employees are slowly losing their motivation to work, especially in corporate America, where bosses and executives care more about turning a profit and bringing in money for themselves and their business than the actual well-being of the people who work day in and day out to keep the company running.

It seems many CEOs need to start practicing compassion with their team members because, at the end of the day, people are more likely to leave a job if they don't feel appreciated or valued in the slightest.

A vast majority of employees are severely unhappy with their salaries.

In her video, she pointed out that for all of the work that she does every day, her salary doesn't quite reflect it. Conversations around pay, especially with the cost of living and inflation, have been occurring more frequently. With many employees opening up about how they don't feel as if their salaries reflect the changing economy.

According to a report released by Payscale analyzing whether employees know if they are fairly paid and the impact their perception has on job-seeking behavior, the results didn't look good for employers.

Advertisement

Employees who assume the worst about their pay are shown to be 50% more likely to seek a new job.

Similarly, a FinanceBuzz poll completed by 1,250 people shows 48% of millennials reporting they feel underpaid, as do 40% of both Gen Z and Gen X and 42% of baby boomers.

It's time that employers actually start listening to the criticism and complaints that employees have about their respective workplaces. A company is only as good as the people who work for it, and if a majority of its employees are coming online and ranting about how they are struggling to show up every day, it's that employer's prerogative to remedy the situation as best as they can.

Advertisement

Simply ignoring an employee's grievances and pushing them to work through their burnout, stress, and declining mental well-being will only end in the downfall of said company.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.