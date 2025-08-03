Executive Says 'Nobody Wants To Hire' Anyone With This Specific Personality Trait

When we're trying to get hired, we want to show the best sides of ourselves. We spruce up our resumes, put on our best outfits, and practice interview questions in the mirror. However, these aren't the only factors that determine whether you're a desirable candidate or not.

According to one seasoned executive, there's a particular personality trait that's an immediate red flag to hiring managers. Regardless of credentials or experience, she said that no one wants to hire someone who is negative all the time.

Advertisement

An executive shared the one personality trait people have that makes nobody want to hire them.

You've definitely met someone like this. Someone who is always negative, constantly brings up problems, and dampens the mood of a group. Donna Morris, executive vice president and chief people officer at Walmart, told CNBC that "Debbie Downers" are the ultimate red flag in the workplace.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Advertisement

This can also be someone who shoots down others' ideas and is an obstacle to new projects and perspectives. Morris said, "Nobody wants [to hire] a Debbie Downer. You know they’re going to show up [and] they’re going to bring the problem, never the solution. I like people who bring the problem and a suggestion for how they might resolve [it.]"

However, Morris also claimed that you shouldn't pretend to be optimistic, acting like everything is fine when you or your team are facing a difficult situation. It's unrealistic to expect somebody to be happy all the time, but workers should find a middle ground.

Being a 'Debbie Downer' can seriously affect your work and personal life.

When your mindset is constantly negative, that negativity will transfer into your emotions, opinions, and values, often spreading to others in your life. Many "Debbie Downers" don't realize how their behavior affects people, and may have a hard time understanding why people don't want to spend time with them.

Advertisement

"Debbie Downers" typically struggle to make and keep friends. Which is pretty understandable, because who wants to be around someone who is pessimistic, brings people down, and depresses them? Being at work his hard enough, the last thing the workplace needs is someone who brings the entire team morale down. As disruptive therapist, Dana Maloney explained, "learning to hone optimism, as a skill, can increase satisfaction, risk-taking, self-esteem, and so much more."

When it comes to being professional, attitude matters. "Debbie Downers" can easily decrease motivation in the workplace, both for themselves and for their co-workers. They get upset easily, they tend to gossip, and they have negative opinions of the company and their colleagues. It's hard to maintain morale when you feel like any fun or enjoyment is drained by a "Debbie Downer."

The executive also noted certain attributes that are green flags, and they often contribute to a worker's success.

She said she likes workers who "deliver what you are expecting at the time that you’re expecting." Morris claimed, "You’re better to deliver early than to deliver late, and you’re better to deliver more than less.

Advertisement

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

Another green flag to Morris is being open to new opportunities or experiences, and being willing to take on more responsibilities. If a problem does arise, she expects a worker to come up with a solution or to ask for help in a timely manner.

On top of all this, being willing to help or teach others is the "icing on the cake." Morris said, "People who you see are actually helping others [are a] total green flag."

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.