4 Essential Habits That Become Your Superpower After 50, According To Research

Learning how to love yourself when you have low self-esteem and self-confidence is hard — but the good news is it's not impossible. Your self-image is how you picture yourself and all the perceived bad things, like flaws, as well as the good things. It majorly affects your confidence.

But you can learn how to be more confident and how to practice self-love. By following some easy steps, you can make this into a habit. In a perfect world, I would never write this article because everyone would live shame-free and content in their own skin with perfect confidence in how they look.

Sadly, we don't live in a perfect world, and people swim in a sea of mixed messages every single day, especially as they grow older. But when practiced consistently, these habits turn lived experience into a true superpower, one that makes life feel richer and far more meaningful with time.

Here are 4 essential habits that become your superpower after 50:

1. Remember a time you felt truly good about yourself

You once felt comfortable in your own skin and happy with what you saw in the mirror. What was it about that time that created those feelings? Was it what you wore? How much you weighed? Or was it how you were living your life at the time?

Ask yourself if it is realistic to get back to a similar place. Certainly, you can't turn back your age. It's often a challenge to lose weight (at least in the short run), so you may have to find other ways to love your appearance. Remind yourself of what brought you happiness at that time and how that happiness led to your confidence in your appearance.

If you don't ever remember a time that you felt good about yourself, then you get to start with a clean slate! Think about recent days in which you felt energetic and happy with how you moved through your day. Did you eat better on those days? Get a good night's sleep? Exercise?

Studies show that more time in front of the mirror leads to feeling worse about yourself. ​So, think of how you felt about your appearance without overly focusing on the mirror or pictures.

2. Focus on wearing clothes you feel good in, not the latest fashion

Some of the trendiest fashions aren't right for everyone. If it doesn't fit well and feels uncomfortable, don't wear it. Nothing makes me feel worse about myself than clothes that are too tight or styles that just don't feel right on my body.

I'm the most confident when I wear things that fit my body shape well and allow me to feel comfortable and energetic throughout the day. This doesn't mean excessively baggy or matronly styles, but rather attractive yet comfortable clothes that make you feel just right when you slip them on.

Please don't get caught up in size anxiety. Trying to fit into a smaller dress size only makes you miserable, both in the dressing room and moving through your day. The size is irrelevant if you feel comfortable and confident in your clothes.

When you wear clothes that actually fit well and feel comfortable on your body, it seriously boosts how confident you feel because what you're wearing directly affects your mood and self-esteem, researchers have found. When your clothes don't fit right or feel uncomfortable, you end up feeling self-conscious all day, and your confidence totally tanks. When stuff fits properly, you feel way more relaxed and confident because you're not constantly adjusting your outfit.

3. Shift your inner voice to a gracious and loving one

If you look in the mirror and say the following kind of dialogue to yourself, "Oh my God, you look huge in that. Your hair is dry, frizzy, and ugly. You have zits. Your forehead lines are so deep," not only are you acting like a nitpicking bully, but you're also training your brain to look for the negative.

Studies actually show that an astonishing 97 percent of women will be cruel to themselves when they look in the mirror. What if you looked in the mirror and found something kind to say to yourself? What if you actually looked for the good instead of the bad?

Science proves that finding the good instead of the bad and repeatedly focusing on that will help you form positive habits and reduce both your stress and the negative feelings you have for yourself.

4. Stop judging other people's appearances

Here's the bottom line: If you constantly notice and comment on another's appearance, you're clearly struggling with those issues yourself. Judging others is ultimately judging yourself. If someone is too fat, too thin, too ugly, too pretty, then you're likely thinking those things about yourself. If how you relate to the world relies on how you and others look, you're in for a very rough ride.

Research found that people who constantly judge and criticize how others look are actually projecting their own insecurities onto those people instead of dealing with their own self-doubt. Basically, you're using judgment as a shield to deflect attention away from your own issues by pointing out everyone else's flaws. That doesn't actually make you feel any better because deep down you're still struggling with those same appearance worries yourself.

As you learn to start seeing the beauty in others, you begin to find it in yourself. Start looking for good qualities in yourself and the people in your life. Those qualities will lead you to love how you look, regardless of a bad hair day.

I feel most beautiful on the days that I am helping others, focused on my work, and doing things to take care of myself. The mirror can never give me that type of confidence. You are in charge of how you feel about yourself.

Set your own terms for your appearance realistically and with compassion. Adopt a health and wellness plan that feels right for you so that you feel good — and, thus, look good.

Find the look and feel that are right for you, and then love the way you look because of the way you feel. The size of your thighs or the shape of your lips can only look good to you if you choose to see them as beautiful.

If you let the world dictate whether you're beautiful or not, you're likely to end up disappointed in your appearance. When you're in charge of your own vision of beauty, you can truly love the way you look.

