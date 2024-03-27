Employee Who Was Laid-Off After Completing A Major Project Uses Her Final Days On The Job To Get Revenge

Unfortunately, getting laid off from a job is nothing out of the ordinary. In fact, in 2023, layoffs reached their highest annual total since the 2020 pandemic with planned job cuts increasing 98%.

While the majority of laid-off employees may not seek revenge on the companies who let them go, one employee revealed the lengths they went to get back at the company that wronged them.

The employee was fired after working on a major project for the company.

The employee shared his story on Twitter, where it was later discovered by Gabrielle Judge, the 'Anti Work Girlboss.' Posting what she called the most "insane" work story to TikTok, the original tweet explained that the employee worked for a billing office where they composed programs that made it easier to keep record of clients, payment methods and records. It was extremely beneficial to the company and took a lot of time for the employee to complete.

Unfortunately, after finishing up the programs, the employee revealed that they were fired and told to wrap up any remaining work for the company before they were officially let go in two weeks.

That’s when the employee decided to get the ultimate revenge on the company and make them regret their decision.

“In that time, I removed every program I’d created for them and put them back on their outdated, original program,” the ex-employee wrote.

“This is insane.” Gabrielle praised the employee. “This takes a lot of confidence and a lot of ‘I-don’t-care-about-this-bridge’ energy.”

Surprisingly, many TikTok users confessed how they got their own revenge against companies that had unfairly laid them off, and they’re pretty impressive.

“My friend copyrighted the name of the company he was fired from. They had to buy it off of him,” one user revealed.

“I was fired so that they could bump my assistant up for less pay. They let me clear out of my office alone, I deleted everything,” another user revealed.

“My pastry chef got fired and took all of her recipes from the 20 years she worked at the restaurant and burned the copies. We had to start from scratch,” another user commented.

“I came up with a patient tracking system at my old hospital. When I left, I deleted the whole system and shredded all the templates,” another user added.

Those who never did anything similar praised the man for his actions and his ultimate revenge plan.

Dissatisfaction and underappreciation in the workplace are on the rise.

According to Yahoo! Finance, as companies work to become more "efficient," many are choosing to cut operating costs by using AI tools and "mergers and acquisitions, and realigning of resources and talent," which often results in letting employees go. However, this lack of appreciation and loyalty to employees is only being reflected right back at their companies. While not everyone who's laid off seeks revenge, 60% of employees admit to quiet quitting and 51% are actively looking for new jobs while employed, according to Gallup's 2023 State of the Workplace report.

While it may seem like layoffs, mergers and the use of AI are the best route to efficiency, Gallup found that the treatment of employees is really what's key. According to Gallup's report, businesses that have engaged workers boast 23% more productivity than those with actively disengaged or mistreated employees.

Laid-off and fired employees should practice caution, however, if they decide to seek revenge in this manner — deleting company data is illegal, and can lead to fines and other consequences.

