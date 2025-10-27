Laid-Off Employee Who Got A Job After 6 Months Of Unemployment Shares The 3 Things That Finally Got Her Hired

The job market is completely inundated with people looking for their next role. It seems like everyone knows at least one person who is searching for a new job, and it’s not uncommon for recruiters to have to field hundreds of applicants for just one position. People are getting discouraged as finding a job seems less and less likely, and the number of employees getting laid off is increasing by the day.

TikToker Kennedy Snead is one of those unlucky employees who was laid off from her job in May. Now, six months later, in October, she has finally found a new opportunity. “The job market right now is absolutely horrific,” she said bluntly. Fortunately, the tides did eventually turn for Snead, but not before she went through months of absolute radio silence from the companies she was applying to. Now that she’s secured a new role, Snead is doing whatever she can to help other people do the same. She shared the three things that she most credits with getting her hired in a video.

These are the 3 things that got a laid-off worker hired after 6 months of unemployment:

1. Asking for a recommendation from someone who went to the same college

Snead’s first tip, which is what she really credits with getting her the job she has now, was to get a recommendation from an alum from the college she got her degree from. You may have noticed that when you look at a company’s profile on LinkedIn, it alerts you if there are any people who went to the same school as you who work there. That’s something to leverage, said Snead.

“This is what got me the job I have now,” Snead insisted. “A referral program is honestly one of the only ways that you’re gonna get through the pool of applicants right now.” Snead even shared a template of the message she used to reach out to that alum. “I will say, if it’s a younger person, try to be more casual in your language,” she advised. “And if it’s an older person, try to be a little bit more professional … I put my name and attached my resume, and he immediately responded.”

Writing for Southern Utah University, Claire-Estelle Perkins explained why getting this kind of recommendation is so key. “A letter of recommendation can really help you in your job search and in your academic applications,” she said. “Employers and admissions officers know what kind of person they want for their institution, and a letter of recommendation sheds light on who you are.” Standing out without a letter of recommendation is a hard thing to do with so many applicants, so this could really make a difference, just like it did for Snead.

2. Asking ChatGPT to adjust her resume based on the job description

Like many job seekers, Snead worried that using AI was cheating. “I was a little worried that there was gonna be, like, an AI … detector, and I would, like, get blacklisted for using ChatGPT,” she admitted. But, to her surprise, when she used the AI tool, she saw the most success she had experienced on her search. “Every single interview I got was with a ChatGPT resume, so I really don’t think it’s as big of a deal as people say it is,” she said.

Snead’s specific advice was to enter both your resume and the job description into ChatGPT. Then, ask the software to “tailor” your resume to the job description. You do have to be careful because ChatGPT will sometimes add some bullet points to your resume that aren’t entirely accurate, so always proofread and edit. But doing this right can pay off. “In my interviews, people were like, ‘Oh, I love how, like, that bullet point was exactly what we were looking for,’” she said. “Like, they mentioned it. So I highly recommend that.”

Alyssa Hammond, the director of undergraduate career development at Bentley University’s Pulsifer Career Development Center, explained that AI can really help you in your job search if you use it in the right way. “AI is a great resource for career development, particularly when it comes to condensing your resume or cover letter, exploring how your skills match a job, and even prepping for a job interview,” she noted. “But it’s not a replacement for the human applying for the job. It’s you who has to show up for the interview and, ultimately, perform on the job.” So, if you use it wisely, AI can really help you, like it did for Snead.

3. Finding a recruiter to contact on LinkedIn

Snead admitted that this is a bit of a “tired take” because so many people try it and don’t have success with it. But, she said it paid off a few times for her, and that made it worth it. “I got one of my interviews because I reached out to the recruiter, and I got that interview about five minutes after I applied to it because I did that,” she shared. “Most of the time it’s not gonna work, but it’s worth a shot, especially if you’re desperate like I was.”

If you’re applying to jobs on LinkedIn, the platform will often share who the recruiter is for the specific job you’re applying for in the description. If you can’t find this, Snead said to look up the company’s LinkedIn profile and view the employees who work there. Then, just find the recruiter whose title sounds the closest to what you’re applying for. She also shared a template she used to contact the recruiter, but she said it’s best to do this when you’re truly qualified for the role you’re applying for. If not, “they’re just gonna think you’re wasting their time.”

Marlo Lyons offered some additional tips for reaching out to recruiters when writing for Harvard Business Review. “Their job isn’t to help you; your job is to help them do their job and fill roles,” Lyons said. “Approach a recruiter only after you’ve done your research, your LinkedIn profile and resume are updated, you’re ready to interview, and you understand whether the recruiter is internal or external and what types of roles they recruit for.” Connecting with the right recruiter could be the thing that makes a difference for you.

It’s discouraging to live in a time when the job market is such a mess. Previously, there were times when it was much easier to apply to a job you were qualified for and feel pretty confident that you would get an interview. Although things are more complicated now, there are things you can do to make your application stand out. Following Snead’s advice could go a long way towards landing your next role.

