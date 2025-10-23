Worker Denied An Entry-Level Interview Because He Doesn't Read Sales Books Or Listen To Podcasts

There's nothing worse than applying for a job, securing an interview, and then it not working out, especially in this abysmal job market. That seemed to be the case for a job seeker, who posted about his dilemma to Reddit and explained that he was rejected from a job because he wasn't a fan of reading sales books and listening to sales-oriented podcasts in his free time.

What really seemed to rattle the applicant, however, was the fact that the interviewer commended his qualifications, stressing the only reason he didn't get the job was because he wasn't reading and listening to the books and podcasts they somehow found integral to job performance.

A worker was denied an interview for an entry-level position because he didn't read sales books or listen to podcasts.

"Just had a call regarding an interview for a sales company (they didn't give a name so can't publicize, sorry) — they went through my CV, asked me a few questions etc.," he began in his Reddit post.

He said they told him he had a great resume that was full of the experience they were looking for and that he had enough knowledge of what the role would entail, but they were looking for applicants who mentioned sales books they had read or podcasts that they've listened to that go into depth "on the critical analysis of sales techniques and methodology."

"You won't succeed against those applicants I've spoken to that have mentioned that, so I can't take you forwards for a proper interview," he recalled them telling him. "This is an entry level sales role."

The worker insisted that he shouldn't have to spend hours doing research for a job interview.

Before any job interview, there should be the normal amount of prepping. That includes looking up the company, seeing what their mission statement/company culture is, and maybe even reaching out to some former employees to get a lay of the land. But having to go out of your way to actually do more extensive research, like reading books or listening to podcasts, just seems a bit out of touch, especially when the job isn't even guaranteed.

"I'm not spending hours and hours of my life buying books with money I don't have and listening to podcasts," he continued. "Sales probably isn't for me. But that level of work before you even apply is frankly ridiculous and certainly not a personality trait I want to adopt."

To make matters worse, most job seekers aren't even getting job interviews in the first place. According to the Human Capital Institute, three out of four job seekers never hear back from employers after applying. Considering that job interviews are incredibly scarce, job seekers are truly up against a lot. On top of that, companies are not being transparent enough with their postings.

If they want a candidate who reads sales books or listens to podcasts, that should be clearly stated in the posting. Companies shouldn't just expect candidates to somehow read their minds, especially for an entry-level role. It's unfair to expect any kind of preparation without even being guaranteed an interview, let alone the position.

At the end of the day, companies should be prioritizing candidates who have the passion and drive that they're looking for, especially in this case. This job seeker was clearly the right match, but they lost out on the opportunity over something quite trivial.

